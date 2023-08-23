An 11-year-old boy in Indianapolis died Sunday, the latest case of a child unintentionally firing a gun in Indiana and injuring themselves or others.
Indianapolis police say they have seen a surging number of such shootings this year, with 25% of nonfatal, unintentional shootings by mid-year involving juveniles. That alarming statistic isn’t an anomaly but a national trend, according to new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gun violence once again is the leading cause of death for children in the United States. Firearm-related deaths reached a heart-wrenching peak in 2021, claiming 4,752 lives – 384 more than in 2020, the nation’s previous high, the CDC reported. More children 17 and younger died from gunfire in 2020 and 2021 than from car crashes, drug overdoses and cancer.
“Clearly, we’re doing something wrong,” former Fort Wayne mayor Paul Helmke, director of the Civic Leaders Center at Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and a past president of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, told The Journal Gazette. “So publicizing these horrible statistics is one of the things we need to do first. A lot of people aren’t aware of what’s happening to our children and our young people.”
Nationally in 2021, males accounted for more than 80% of the deaths from gunfire among those 19 and younger, according to the CDC. Black children accounted for 67.3% of gun-related homicides among those 19 and younger, with a nearly twofold death rate increase from 2020. White children accounted for 78.4% of gun-related suicides among those 19 and younger.
In 2022, Fort Wayne saw 209 nonfatal shootings and 19 gun homicides, according to the Police Department’s Public Information Office. Twenty-seven of last year’s nonfatal shootings involved children 17 and younger, and two children died by homicide.
“This is undoubtedly one of our chief public health crises in this country,” said Dr. Chethan Sathya, a pediatric trauma surgeon and lead author of the CDC study, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics. “The most likely reason that your child will die in this country is at the hands of a firearm. That’s not acceptable.”
From 2018 to 2021, there was a nearly 42% increase in the rate of children killed by gunfire, according to the analysis. Researchers had expected to see a decrease in gun-related deaths among children in 2021, after the steep increase in 2020 that was believed to have been driven by pandemic-induced lockdowns and children being confined at home.
Those projections weren’t realized. Sathya said the nation has potentially entered an “alarming new baseline” in which it will continue to see more gunfire deaths among children.
Why? Because of the number of guns circulating in the U.S. – more than 400 million, Helmke said, enough for every man, woman and child.
“We have too many people that don’t know the risks of gun ownership, don’t know the responsibilities, and we don’t have enough laws that reinforce that sense of responsibility and the assessment of those risks,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we’re seeing so much gun violence, and we’re going to continue to see that until we start changing our laws.”
Indiana is one of 27 states where gun owners may carry a handgun without first registering it. Although it’s too early for a statistical analysis of the effects of the permitless-carry law passed by the General Assembly in 2022, Helmke said “it’s going to mean more gun violence and more consequences of gun violence.”
Spurred by five incidents of accidental gunfire killing or injuring Indianapolis children since February, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department gave away about 100 free gun locks on July 2. That’s not enough. Helmke and Sathya say states must pass laws that improve background checks on prospective gun buyers and require the safe storage of firearms in order to make any dent in the obscene number of children involved in gun violence.
Second Amendment advocates and most of Indiana’s Statehouse Republicans believe registering firearms with the state is too much trouble for Hoosier gun owners. Is it too much to ask for laws next session that mandate firearms be stored in gun safes or with trigger locks, and the prosecution of those who don’t keep firearms away from their children?