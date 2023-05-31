A southern Indiana gunmaker offered Indiana General Assembly Republicans a limited edition of its AR-15-style rifle during the legislative session that concluded last month, the Indianapolis Star reported Tuesday.
Although Fostech Inc.’s offer is not in violation of the legislature’s ethics rules, ethicists say a flyer made available to GOP representatives and senators promoting the rifle for about half its retail price appears to be an attempt by the Seymour-based gunmaker to ingratiate itself with lawmakers and affect the way they think about legislation affecting the gun industry.
“I think people should be outraged,” Paul Helmke, director of the Civic Leader Center at Indiana University and a former Republican mayor of Fort Wayne, told the Star. “It shows that clearly the gun lobby thinks they’ve got at least the legislative Republicans bought and paid for, and they wanna reward them. And I think it’s wrong.”
Besides shotguns and assault rifles, Fostech also manufactures what it calls the “Echo Trigger,” which fires a bullet when the trigger is pulled, and another bullet when the trigger is released.
The company’s Mark Foster and Drew Markel testified in February against a bill that changed the state’s definition of “machine gun” to the federal interpretation and outlaws conversion devices that make guns fully automatic and more lethal.
During his testimony, Markel said what makes up a “single function of the trigger” still is being defined at the federal level. Indeed, the U.S. government is suing Rare Breed Firearms in civil court for selling a device the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives believes classifies as a machine gun because the ATF defines “single function” to mean a “single pull” of the trigger.
Fostech’s assault rifle offer puts legislators in a compromised position. Accepting a gift that was not available to the wider public is highly unethical, former Congresswoman Jill Long Thompson told The Journal Gazette. She believes the offer shouldn’t have been made because of the potential to influence legislative decisions.
“It is not only inappropriate and unethical to offer a discount to state legislators, it undermines the democratic process,” she said. “Policy-making should be based, to the greatest extent possible, on objective analysis.
“Receiving a gift makes it difficult, if not impossible, to be objective about anything the gift giver might want.”
Ethics are essential to democracy, because integrity builds the trust necessary for people to work together to find solutions to challenges facing the state. Indiana needs an ethics policy update that minimizes conflicts of interest, requires public reporting of any potential conflicts, and includes an enforcement mechanism that’s independent of the General Assembly.
The process by which the government passes laws is as important as the laws it passes.