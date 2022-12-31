Mark Racine
Putin resigns
Jail expanded; taxes saved
All public buildings now ADA-compliant
Tin Caps take title
Teachers get 20% raises
Boy gets hippo for Christmas
Mad Ants are happy
Small print banned from TV ads
FW curler makes Olympic team
Inflation rate drops
Property developers must replace trees
No homicides for 2 weeks
Garbage woes trashed
Corey McMaken named editor-in-chief
St. Joe Little League wins in Williamsport
No hurricanes forecast
Elon Musk has brain transplant
Homeless man wins million-dollar lottery
Pro teams reduce salaries to reality
Jeff Kachmar
Jason Arp submits ‘no’ vote for 2023 then takes vow of silence
Cynthia Powers
GOP's new platform rejects ‘gun worship’
John Lohman
Biden agrees to 3-hour exclusive with Fox News
Stephen P. Eckert
World adopts separation of church and state
Churches agree to stop lobbying legislators to maintain their nonprofit status
David Sowards
Purdue wins NCAA Championship
IU wins NCAA Championship
Komets win league championship
Fort Wayne named All American City
Russia withdraws from Ukraine
COVID cases down
New vaccines proven effective
Democrats, Republicans work together to help country
US Women win 3rd straight World Cup of Soccer
Putin resigns and surrenders to World Court for trial
Unemployment rate hits new low
Poverty rate down
North Korea ends nuclear weapons program
China recognizes Taiwan as an independent state
Jim Bugert
America has a soul: Adoptions up, abortions down.
Ryan Stonebruner
Fort Wayne is Festival City USA
Chuck Chapman
Puerto Rico attains statehood
Daylight saving ends; Indiana stays on Eastern time
North Korea, Cuba renounce Communism
Steve Eckert
Cap removed from Social Security taxes
Paycheck deduction secures solvency for all time
Nicholas D. Everett
All news media fire writers and hire journalists to dig into corruption of government officials no matter which party
Barb Wachtman
Southeast Fort Wayne site of new chip factory
After defecting to Russia, Trump challenges his loss to Putin
Herschel Walker leases apartment in Fort Wayne to run for U.S. Senate
Tammy Driskill
Fuel-implosion car engine gets 110 mpg
Pesticide-free produce to debut at groceries
Definition of ‘Christian’ is laid to rest
Baby daddy gets life in infant son’s death
Jill Long throws hat in governor’s race
Smarter youth flooding workplaces
Internet influencers opt for better jobs
Roundabout classes to start soon
Kristin Bodkin
Saddle up! Fort Wayne Children's Zoo brings back beloved pony trail; children rejoice
(NOTE: Several others submitted variations of the same headline)
Cynthia Powers
Philharmonic gets new contract with living wage; management replaced
Timothy Grossman
Storm-damaged Auburn Garrett Drive-in saved by community fundraising
Marque messaging changed from ‘Gone With The Wind’ to ‘It's A Wonderful Life’
Ryan Keirns
Chicken N Pickle coming to former Schaab Metals location