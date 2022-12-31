Gregg Bender cartoon for Dec. 31, 2022
Gregg Bender | For The Journal Gazette

Mark Racine

Putin resigns

Jail expanded; taxes saved

All public buildings now ADA-compliant

Tin Caps take title

Teachers get 20% raises

Boy gets hippo for Christmas

Mad Ants are happy

Small print banned from TV ads

FW curler makes Olympic team

Inflation rate drops

Property developers must replace trees

No homicides for 2 weeks

Garbage woes trashed

Corey McMaken named editor-in-chief

St. Joe Little League wins in Williamsport

No hurricanes forecast

Elon Musk has brain transplant

Homeless man wins million-dollar lottery

Pro teams reduce salaries to reality

Jeff Kachmar

Jason Arp submits ‘no’ vote for 2023 then takes vow of silence

Cynthia Powers

GOP's new platform rejects ‘gun worship’

John Lohman

Biden agrees to 3-hour exclusive with Fox News

Stephen P. Eckert

World adopts separation of church and state

Churches agree to stop lobbying legislators to maintain their nonprofit status

David Sowards

Purdue wins NCAA Championship

IU wins NCAA Championship

Komets win league championship

Fort Wayne named All American City

Russia withdraws from Ukraine

COVID cases down

New vaccines proven effective

Democrats, Republicans work together to help country

US Women win 3rd straight World Cup of Soccer

Putin resigns and surrenders to World Court for trial

Unemployment rate hits new low

Poverty rate down

North Korea ends nuclear weapons program

China recognizes Taiwan as an independent state

Jim Bugert

America has a soul: Adoptions up, abortions down.

Ryan Stonebruner

Fort Wayne is Festival City USA

Chuck Chapman

Puerto Rico attains statehood

Daylight saving ends; Indiana stays on Eastern time

North Korea, Cuba renounce Communism

Steve Eckert

Cap removed from Social Security taxes

Paycheck deduction secures solvency for all time

Nicholas D. Everett

All news media fire writers and hire journalists to dig into corruption of government officials no matter which party

Barb Wachtman

Southeast Fort Wayne site of new chip factory

After defecting to Russia, Trump challenges his loss to Putin

Herschel Walker leases apartment in Fort Wayne to run for U.S. Senate

Tammy Driskill

Fuel-implosion car engine gets 110 mpg

Pesticide-free produce to debut at groceries

Definition of ‘Christian’ is laid to rest

Baby daddy gets life in infant son’s death

Jill Long throws hat in governor’s race

Smarter youth flooding workplaces

Internet influencers opt for better jobs

Roundabout classes to start soon

Kristin Bodkin

Saddle up! Fort Wayne Children's Zoo brings back beloved pony trail; children rejoice

(NOTE: Several others submitted variations of the same headline)

Cynthia Powers

Philharmonic gets new contract with living wage; management replaced

Timothy Grossman

Storm-damaged Auburn Garrett Drive-in saved by community fundraising

Marque messaging changed from ‘Gone With The Wind’ to ‘It's A Wonderful Life’

Ryan Keirns

Chicken N Pickle coming to former Schaab Metals location