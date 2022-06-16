Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. James Olds is finally seeing politicians honor fellow veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals.
“Government moves slowly, but it’s about time,” said Olds, a past commander of the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations who entered the service in 1969.
Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the expansion of health and disability benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. The bill now heads to the House.
Indiana’s Todd Young, a former U.S. Marine, and Mike Braun were two of 84 Senate members to pass the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, or the PACT Act.
The bipartisan moment addresses our shameful history of expediency during war – one that seems to have been repeated in numerous conflicts over the past half-century. Burn pits and chemical agents may be inevitable in war, but the consequences are still appalling.
The military routinely used open burn pits set ablaze with jet fuel to dispose of tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bill expands veterans’ eligibility for medical care through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The dignity in this legislation presumes that certain respiratory illnesses and cancers are related to burn pits. More than 70% of disability claims to burn pit exposure have been denied by the VA due to lack of evidence or other reasons, the Associated Press said.
For Vietnam War-era veterans, the PACT Act aids them by including high blood pressure in the list of conditions presumed to have been caused by exposure to Agent Orange. It also grants Agent Orange presumptives to veterans who served in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam and American Samoa, AP reported.
Olds served in Vietnam and was close to going to the Gulf War. His daughter served in Iraq, and his son was in Afghanistan. War is not abstract for them, and neither are the long-term consequences. His advocacy is multigenerational and personal. His anguish is palpable.
“I just had breakfast this morning with a veteran who just had cancerous lesions removed from his back,” he said in a conversation minutes before the vote. “We’ve been fighting for government recognition for 50 years. I’ve seen people suffering from Parkinson’s who shake too much to hold a fork to feed themselves.
“This bill is important not just to aging veterans, but to young ones as well. I don’t want to see another generation suffer.”
The PACT Act now moves to the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a swift vote taken to send it to the president’s desk. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, did not respond to a request for comment. As an advocate for veterans, a former naval officer and a leading conservative voice, Banks’ support will be important.
Sen. Young’s approval comes with a caveat that cannot be dismissed as a partisan aside.
“While I was disappointed Senate Democrats refused to allow any amendments to be considered that would have enabled the Honoring Our PACT Act to be improved further, I was pleased to support this bill,” he said in an email to The Journal Gazette.
“When this bill becomes law, oversight will be essential. It was only a few years ago that veterans were dying on waitlists, unable to access VA health care. We must not allow the presumptions of exposure that are extended under this legislation to overwhelm the VA system. The VA must be provided with the resources necessary to prevent any veteran covered under this legislation from waiting for care.”
As we celebrate bipartisanship, we need to heed Young’s warning or another generation of veterans will be dishonored again due to our failure.