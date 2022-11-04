The “home rule” authority of Hoosier cities and counties – the ability to have discretion over government functions and structure, as well as fiscal and regulatory matters – was derived from the Home Rule Act of 1980. Yet it mostly enumerates a list of restrictions to such powers.
Local governments in Indiana are prohibited from imposing taxes, licenses or fees, investing money or even conducting elections unless the General Assembly votes to allow them to do so, according to “Home Rule in America: A Fifty State Handbook” by Dale Krane, Platon N. Rigos and Melvin B. Hill.
It wasn’t until the mid-1980s that Hoosier lawmakers began approving food-and-beverage taxes for counties and municipalities to use as a fresh stream of revenue. Now some in the Statehouse want to clamp down on their uses.
Changes in how communities may use food-and-beverage taxes nearly were passed into law in March, after language found in Senate Bill 390 was moved into House Bill 1002. But the proposed restrictions to food-and-beverage tax uses – establishment of a process to renew or create such taxes and the sunsetting of a new food-and-beverage tax after 20 years – were struck from HB 1002 in conference committee.
Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, chair of the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, told The Journal Gazette he wants to continue that discussion in the next legislative session.
“I think it needs some cleanup,” Holdman said of food-and-beverage-tax regulations. “It gets a lot of attention initially, when (local governments) say, ‘This is what we’re going to use the revenue for,’ but then nobody actually comes back and does a check on it to make sure that that’s what it does get used for.”
Allen County asked state legislators in 1986 to approve its 1% food-and-beverage tax – a user fee mostly charged to restaurant-goers – to pay off bonds for Memorial Coliseum construction. It paid off those bonds and, with legislative action in 2009, changed the name of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Convention and Tourism Board to the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. Today the CIB is in charge of investing food-and-beverage-tax revenue in projects of public interest. The Riverfront Project, the Skyline Garage and two downtown hotels are recent beneficiaries.
Madison County, one of eight “doughnut counties” surrounding Indianapolis, told lawmakers in 1989 its food-and-beverage tax would go toward building a convention center along the White River. The money never went to its original purpose. Officials eventually built a juvenile detention center with it, and the city of Anderson now uses a sizable portion of its share of food-and-beverage taxes to fund the economic development and municipal development departments in City Hall.
“I don’t think that’s necessarily related to what you collect a food-and-beverage tax for,” Holdman said of Madison County’s tax. He believes uses should be limited to quality-of-life projects and economic development.
Tim Pape, a former commissioner of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and past Fort Wayne City Council member, told the Indiana Capital Chronicle, “Most of the leaders advancing control or limits on the food-and-beverage tax are just, in my view, ideologically driven. They’re out of sync, I think, with the overwhelming number of citizens who are strongly supportive of the investments that the food-and-beverage tax money goes to, at least in Fort Wayne.”
The Allen County food-and-beverage tax generated $8.9 million in 2021, said Bart Shaw, executive director of Grand Wayne Center. The first $2.6 million goes to Memorial Coliseum to pay off debt from raising its 1,200-ton roof to make way for luxury boxes and thousands of additional seats in 2002. The rest goes to the CIB to aid community development.
The latest bond issued by the CIB was in 2019 to expand the Civic Center Garage, Shaw said, and its pledge of $45 million to Electric Works and $27 million to additional riverfront projects would not be affected by the food-and-beverage tax law changes proposed last year.
Though Holdman rightly questions the transparency of some local governments in their uses of food-and-beverage taxes, the General Assembly easily could set a 20-year expiration date on such taxes without dictating how communities may use the proceeds.