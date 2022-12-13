Cass County Republican Chairman David Richey has sent a letter of censure to Indiana Sen. Todd Young after the lawmaker’s vote in favor of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the U.S.
Young was one of 12 Republican senators to vote Nov. 29 in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the Senate 61-36, angering the Cass County GOP. CNN reporter Melanie Zanona shared a screenshot of an email circulated to other Indiana county Republican chairpeople on Twitter Thursday, seeking their support.
Allen County Republican Chair Steve Shine said Monday he will defer to other Hoosier counties on the censure request.
“I have had an equal number of people contact me who are upset with the vote, as compared to those who concur with the vote in the affirmative,” Shine told The Journal Gazette. “That being said, that has colored my decision to not alienate either group with regard to positions pertaining to the bill.
“I’m going to let those constituents communicate directly with the senator’s office, rather than me alienating either side by taking a position to either censure or non-censure,” he continued.
In the letter to Young, Richey said the senator’s vote “elicited feelings of anger, disbelief and even a sense of betrayal.” The Cass County GOP chairman said an opinion piece Young wrote for the Indianapolis Star Nov. 30 explaining his vote “confirmed our concerns that you have departed from the deeply held views of the majority of your fellow Hoosiers.”
Richey’s latter comment doesn’t square with reality. A statewide survey from earlier this year found most Hoosier voters support keeping same-sex marriage legal.
In the poll of 600 Hoosiers, conducted by TargetPoint Consulting, a firm that works primarily with Republicans, 63% said same-sex marriage should remain legal, while 23% said it shouldn’t, the Star reported in mid-September. The remaining 14% said they didn’t know.
A ban on same-sex marriage was passed in Indiana in 1986, but it has been legally recognized by the state since October 2014. Should the U.S. Supreme Court reverse the Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, same-sex marriage in the Hoosier State could again be prohibited.
A majority of Hoosier voters support same-sex marriage. Republican county chairpeople should remind Cass County of the facts and refuse to sign the Young censure.