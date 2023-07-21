An essential part of a well-functioning democracy requires holding public officials accountable for their words and actions. People must be able to evaluate the work of their government in order to make informed electoral decisions.
That evaluation is going to be harder now that employees of Indiana’s Attorney General’s Office are being required to sign nondisclosure agreements, preventing them from sharing “personal or private information” both during and after their employment in the office. The Indianapolis Star reported the employment contract on Tuesday. Obtained through a public records request, the Star said it gives Attorney General Todd Rokita and his staff the authority to determine what information counts as confidential.
The contract cannot prevent employees of the Attorney General’s Office from reporting unlawful behavior to state or federal authorities. But it raises concerns about the public’s right to know what’s going on in the offices of the state’s top legal officer.
In February, the Star requested an interview with Rokita to discuss why he was using nondisclosure agreements. Finally, after sending several emails revealing the findings of the newspaper’s investigation, an office spokesperson responded July 7 with a statement:
“For any professional or executive, signing an NDA is a conventional office practice that has worked well to protect clients and employees alike. This practice has done nothing to prevent our team from working together to protect the rights and liberty of the people we serve.”
If other public officials aren’t using such agreements, “they should be,” the attorney general’s spokesperson said. But the Governor’s Office, Indiana Supreme Court, Auditor’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, Finance Authority, Department of Labor and Secretary of State’s Office have no such condition for employment. Nor do most other state attorneys general.
State and federal laws already protect confidential information received by Hoosier public employees. Those who publicly reveal such material face a Class A infraction – a civil penalty carrying a fine of as much as $10,000.
So why is Rokita requiring signed nondisclosure agreements from his employees that could cost them $25,000? Andrew Downs, a consultant and former director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, has a couple of theories.
“A person might make an argument that free and open discussions happen when people are not worried about what is said in those discussions being used against them later,” Downs told The Journal Gazette. “For example, someone might play the devil’s advocate when a matter is being discussed or propose an unconventional approach to an issue during a discussion in the office.”
Another interpretation of the requirement is that it’s intended to protect Rokita from personal or political embarrassment.
“People who work in the office will be less likely to speak ill of him if they know they could be sued under the NDA,” Downs said.
Since his election as the state’s top legal officer, Rokita has shown a propensity to turn his office into a political institution. Most recently, he wrote a letter dated July 5 and undersigned by six other attorneys general expressing “legal concern” that retailer Target’s promotion and sale of LGBTQ products violated state obscenity laws. Perhaps more widely known, on July 13 of last year he castigated Dr. Caitlin Bernard on Fox News for telling the Star she had performed an abortion for a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was six weeks and three days pregnant after being raped.
According to a 2018 report by the Harvard Business Review, more than a third of the U.S. workforce is bound by a nondisclosure agreement. Though they have become more common in the private sector, 33 attorneys general have no disclosure requirements, the Star reported. And Rokita’s mandate appears too broad by protecting “personal or private information” about the attorney general and his employees. Despite his office’s protestation that it is a “professional law firm,” the attorney general’s office is a public one, and public offices should require transparency.
The Indiana General Assembly should enact reforms to restrict the scope of nondisclosure agreements in government and prevent them from being used to conceal official misconduct or to shield state officials and their employees from public scrutiny.
Hoosiers’ right to know what the Attorney General’s Office is doing in their name is more important than Rokita’s declared right to privacy.