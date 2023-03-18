Two new reports about soaring levels of nationalism and racism do not shock us but rather confirm fears our union is crumbling before us. And, like our ongoing environmental crisis, our inaction, as individuals and as a nation, will eventually reach a literal breaking point.
Earlier this month, The Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Extremism released a report showing that nationally, white supremacist propaganda efforts increased 40% in 2022 from the previous year and have soared fivefold since 2016.
And the data shows Indiana is more inhospitable than we care to believe.
The state saw an 80% increase in white nationalist public displays in 2022 and an incredible 1,500% increase in such activity since 2016. Looking at the league’s heatmap of activity, most of it happened in central Indiana, particularly Marion County and the collar counties surrounding.
The map showed five white supremacist propaganda incidents in Allen County last year – all from the Patriot Front, a group known for its ideology of white supremacy in America and anti-immigration stance. Indiana is a frequent target for the group’s sticker campaign with pro-American, pro-white and anti-immigrant and anti-Native American (notably “Not stolen, conquered”) phrases.
On Jan. 23, 2021, Patriot Front gained recognition for covering Purdue University Fort Wayne’s campus with its noxious rhetoric.
According to the ADL, the propaganda campaigns allow white supremacists to maximize media and online attention for their groups and messaging while limiting the risk of exposure, negative media coverage, arrests and public backlash.
Populist rhetoric is in vogue again – as if the fight for civil rights and human rights ever ends – to elicit fear and intimidation, said David Goldenberg, the ADL’s Midwest regional director.
“The willingness to be active and public has increased dramatically,” he told The Journal Gazette. “We’ve seen many white supremacist groups return to try intruding tactics for them, typically low-cost, low-risk, but potentially highly impactful.”
And propaganda can light the fuse for more extreme action.
“We also know, though, that there are correlations between when these types of incidents occur, they can lead to actual … real life incidents of assault, or harassment or vandalism,” Goldberg said. “Because, in many ways, propaganda serves as an entry point. And rarely is it the end, right?”
On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that hate crimes rose 12% nationally in 2021 from the previous year. In addition, the number of hate crimes increased from 8,120 in 2020 to 9,065 in 2021.
The FBI reported that of those cases, nearly 16% of victims were targeted for their sexual orientation. The far right’s rhetorical spikes and legislative spears against LGBTQ+ people – particularly when it comes to transgender citizens – will stoke the fears and may light the fires of hatred. In Indiana, the most targeted victims of hate crimes are African Americans.
However, the FBI data is, at best, incomplete. Not every hate crime is reported, a truism for other crimes. We know rape and sexual assault go underreported due to the victim’s fears and other societal issues that keep a person from seeking police help.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, thousands of law enforcement agencies fail to provide hate crime data to the FBI. Reporting, unfortunately, is voluntary.
“About 3,500 agencies did not report any data to the FBI in the 2020 report – including 10 cities with populations over 100,000,” the Montgomery, Alabama-based law center reported in December. “And another 60 police departments in cities with populations over 100,000 affirmatively reported zero hate crimes.”
The Fort Wayne Police Department does report hate crimes. In 2022, according to its annual report to the Indiana State Police, the department reported 24 crimes of bias based on race and another two due to “sexual orientation” – the language used in the report. While racial crimes were up by one from 2021, crimes related to sexual orientation were down by nine from the previous year.
Last September, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry signed the Mayor’s Compact to Combat Hate and Extremism, a joint statement of the United States Conference of Mayors. Of the 10 components of the compact that can be read at usmayors.org, one that stands out is elevating and prioritizing anti-bias and anti-hate programs in our nation’s schools.
We have two choices: We wake up and address the hate and bias to promote inclusivity, making us more productive and increasing societal stability. Or we continue to fracture to the point that our nation disintegrates.
This is a man-made problem we can tackle and mitigate – if we have the will to do so.