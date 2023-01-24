An effort to eliminate Indiana’s 13 remaining township assessor offices died in the state Senate in 2020. Those same workers could see their jobs eliminated by voters under a bill approved by a House committee last week.
Authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, House Bill 1035 would finish what lawmakers started in 2008 when they abolished 965 township assessors as part of property tax restructuring. But 15 years ago, legislators gave voters the ability to weigh in on the townships with the largest number of parcels.
Forty-three township assessor offices went to the ballot, and Hoosiers kept 13 in nine counties, including Allen County’s Wayne Township assessor’s office, while shifting duties of the 30 others to the county assessor.
“The people spoke. Period,” said Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government, who tabled the township assessor’s bill after one hearing in 2020. “I do not like the legislature being the executioner of offices that the people chose to keep.”
Three years later, Pressel and Rep. Karen Engelman, R-Georgetown, are back seeking the removal of township assessors. But this time, they want voters to decide.
The bill would require county election boards to place a public question on the November 2024 general election ballot asking whether the county should “discontinue paying for the cost of township assessors in the county.”
There are 13 township assessors in nine different Indiana counties. Lake County has five of the township assessor offices. Allen, Elkhart, Howard, LaPorte, Porter, St. Joseph, Vigo and Wayne counties each have one township assessor office. Since 2008, the remaining 83 counties have had only a county assessor.
The Wayne Township assessor’s office has an annual budget of about $750,000. Its 12 full-time employees, including Assessor Bev Zuber, are in charge of assessing more than 46,000 parcels of land and analyzing as many as 3,300 business personal property returns each year.
What they do in Allen County is significant. But if a majority of voters were to approve such a ballot question, all funds, duties and employment positions of the township assessor’s office would be transferred to the county assessor by Dec. 31, 2027.
“HB 1035 is yet another attempt by the legislature to erode township government and consolidate power,” state Rep. Kyle Miller, D-Fort Wayne, said Monday after the House passed the bill on a 61-37 vote. “These services should be provided to citizens at the level of government closest to the people, township government.”
In 2007, the bipartisan Indiana Commission on Local Government Reform, commonly known as the Kernan-Shepard Commission, recommended eliminating all Indiana townships. But the effort never gained traction because many state lawmakers are beholden to the more than 4,000 trustees and advisory boards across the state.
Perhaps the better question to ask Hoosier voters in November 2024 is whether counties should “discontinue paying for the cost of township government in the county.”