Board members of Northwest Allen County Schools on Monday agreed to allow Huntertown to annex district property surrounding Carroll Middle and Eel River Elementary schools.
There were no acrimonious comments from board members. No wrathful speeches to report. The vote was unanimous, with board member Steve Bartkus absent.
The annexation petition originated with Huntertown, Town Manager Beth Shellman told The Journal Gazette.
“The schools are already constructed. They don’t pay property tax. So it’s not something the town was looking at in order to get tax revenue,” she said. “We’re growing in that direction, so we want to annex them along with the other property surrounding them so we don’t have an island where the school is.”
Huntertown has been on a decades-long growth spurt, with its population soaring 302% since 2000, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics. It is growing faster than 97% of similarly sized cities. In 2010, the town had a population of 4,810. By 2021, it was estimated at 9,215.
The annexation proposal first came before the NACS board in August, but members asked for additional information before taking a vote.
“I think they’ve been able to show, unless something incredibly drastic would happen, that there’s probably not a negative financial impact to us as opposed to the annexation that you considered a few years ago,” Superintendent Wayne Baker told board members at Monday’s meeting.
Indeed, Huntertown’s proposed fiscal plan, prepared by consultant Krohn & Associates, estimates the only cost to the town to be $2,851 annually for snow removal along a half-mile stretch of Hathaway Road.
There is no fiscal impact on NACS, Lizette Downey, chief communications officer, told The Journal Gazette.
The Huntertown Town Council will hold a public hearing on the annexation ordinance at a 6 p.m. special meeting Oct. 24. If all goes according to plan, council members will vote to adopt the proposal Nov. 7.
The effective date of the annexation would be Dec. 16, 30 days after publication of the annexation ordinance.
“From this point it’s a voluntary annexation. There isn’t any remonstrance that can be done,” Shellman said. “The town has already consulted with our financial adviser, and we believe it’s a good move.”
A forced annexation would’ve required Huntertown to contend with state statutes meant to make the process more time consuming and expensive for taxpayers living in places where economic growth is desired. During the 2015 Indiana legislative session, sweeping reforms were enacted mandating no less than six public information meetings on a forced annexation and requiring greater educational outreach by municipal leaders.
In this case, there is no dispute. The Carroll Middle and Eel River Elementary school properties are located in the exclusive territory of Huntertown water and sewer service. Annexation of NACS land is consistent with town policy, which requires annexation before sewer and water service is extended to any development.
This annexation is an example of two local governments working together for the good of the community they serve. Let’s hope this spirit of cooperation spreads across northeast Indiana.