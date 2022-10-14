Title IX protects students from gender-based discrimination at any school that receives federal funding. Students who face discrimination based on gender – assault, harassment or unequal treatment – are directed to their schools’ Title IX office.
But few students who experience sexual assault actually file formal complaints, according to a 2017 report by the Journal of Clinical Nursing. Reasons include a lack of understanding of Title IX protections, doubt in a school’s willingness to address the problem, and minimization of sexual harassment and assault, according to research by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln published by the American Journal of Community Psychology in 2017.
Huntington University, a 125-year-old Christian liberal arts college, is currently facing a scandal. Monday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced it has moved the Oct. 22 cross-country semistate, scheduled to be hosted by the college, to Indiana Wesleyan University.
Relocation of the state meet is the latest consequence following accusations by two former cross-country and track athletes that former coach Nick Johnson subjected them to physical and emotional abuse. The pair filed a federal lawsuit Sept. 30 against Johnson, his wife Lauren Davenport Johnson, Huntington University, the college’s board of trustees, and assistant track coach Curtis Hines in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.
The female athletes also accused Huntington of Title IX violations.
“After much discussion from all parties involved, I felt it was best to move the cross-country semistate scheduled to be held at Huntington University to Indiana Wesleyan located in Marion,” Paul Neidig, IHSAA commissioner, said in a statement. “With the issues surrounding the cross-country program at Huntington, we felt the potential for a significant distraction was just too great.”
The IHSAA action came after a petition, signed by more than 200 current and former Forester female athletes, called for the firing of university leaders who knew of the abuse allegations in the cross-country and track programs.
Last Thursday, the university placed current coach Davenport Johnson and Hines on administrative leave. Davenport Johnson was named cross country coach after her husband was fired in 2020 following his arrest on four felonies, including child seduction and kidnapping.
The federal suit alleges Nick Johnson sexually assaulted one of the athletes multiple times between July and November 2020. The lawsuit also alleges he injected the two women athletes with unknown substances.
No criminal charges have been filed against anyone for any allegation in the suit.
“Both of my clients want to make sure children out there who may be in a similar situation see what’s going on and say, ‘Oh, man, this guy’s shown in Indiana, that’s what’s happening to me,’ ” Jon Little, one of the attorneys who filed the suit, told The Journal Gazette’s Dylan Sinn. “Hopefully we can save a couple kids.”
The late Hoosier Sen. Birch Bayh introduced Title IX in the U.S. Senate. And despite its 50-year-old protections, female athletes still face equity barriers in sports, including a higher likelihood of sexualized portrayals and inequities in sponsorships, according to a 2017 report in the International Journal of Humanities and Social Science, the latest available.
Across America, more transparency and consistency in how Title IX is applied would likely enhance the legislation’s power to protect students from sex-based discrimination. It could also help eliminate conflicts as schools balance competing interests of accusers, the accused and the schools’ reputations.
Going forward, universities need to provide more education to students, faculty and staff about how formal Title IX reporting mechanisms work, who is protected, and how sexual harassment and assault are defined. And when there are allegations, they need to aggressively investigate for the sake of all involved.