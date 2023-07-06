When large areas of the Midwest and East Coast experienced unprecedented levels of unhealthy air quality as a result of wildfires in Canada, Indiana Michigan Power suspended electrical disconnections. It was the prudent thing to do.
Wednesday, I&M said it will return to its usual procedures.
“Last week, our region experienced an unprecedented level of particles in the air,” Stephanny Smith, director of communications & marketing for I&M, told The Journal Gazette. “Our focus was on doing the right thing for our customers, and that will continue to be our North Star when navigating future situations that affect public health.”
Should wildfire smog from Canada return later this summer, I&M will consider again suspending disconnections if the air quality index rises to unhealthy levels.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issues “air quality action days” when ground-level ozone pollution or fine particulate matter builds to an unhealthy level outdoors. Fine particulate matter refers to microscopic dust, soot, liquid droplets and smoke particles that are 2.5 micrometers wide or smaller.
When the air quality index reaches between 101 and 150 parts per billion, being outside can be unhealthy for groups with sensitivities – such as people with heart or lung disease, diabetics, older adults and children.
The Fort Wayne air quality index surpassed 150 parts per billion a few days last week, and several activities were moved inside or canceled due to the weather.
The city parks department closed the McMillen and Northside pools and canceled its Learn to Swim classes. The Fort Wayne Farmers Market moved inside the Union Street Market building Wednesday evening. The Philharmonic moved its Patriotic Pops performance in Angola to the community’s high school, and Lunch on the Square Thursday was canceled.
Kudos to Indiana Michigan Power for putting people first. June was already the hottest month on record for the earth, so the smoke made an already difficult time worse. We can only hope July doesn’t follow suit.