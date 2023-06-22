Sports betting is widespread on U.S. college campuses, with 58% of 18- to 22-year-olds having engaged in at least one athletics-related gambling activity, according to a National Collegiate Athletic Association survey.
When it comes to problem gambling, however, 6% of the 3,527 survey respondents reported having lost more than $500 in one day.
Gambling became legal in Indiana in 1989, but options were limited to lottery scratch-off tickets and draw games at convenience stores and gas stations. Fast forward more than 30 years, and anyone 18 or older can place a bet on their cellphone.
Indiana earned $700 million in taxes off its 12 casinos in 2021, according to the Indiana Gaming Comission’s annual report released last September. Ed Feigenbaum, editor of Indiana Gaming Insight, says the Hoosier State sees “maybe $700 million or so going into sports wagering every month.”
The survey findings were no surprise to Chris Gray, executive director of the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling. She’s seen an uptick in problem gambling since 2019, when the General Assembly passed House Bill 1015, which allowed sports betting at licensed casinos, racinos and off-track betting parlors, as well as on mobile apps.
“Depending on the time of year, I normally get anywhere between five to 10 calls a month seeking help with a gambling problem,” Gray told The Journal Gazette. “One day in March, I got three calls on sports betting in one day during the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.”
Gambling disorder, or compulsive gambling, is the uncontrollable urge to continue gambling despite the toll it takes on one’s life, according to the Mayo Clinic. Gambling can stimulate the brain’s reward system, much like drugs or alcohol can, leading to addiction.
The only difference is the physical component of visible intoxication, said Mary Lay, program manager and research associate for the Indiana Problem Gambling Awareness Program at Indiana University.
“You can have the same psychological reactions and some physical reactions, such as racing blood pressure and feeling excited,” Lay told The Journal Gazette. “There’s very little difference in the addiction process, other than you can’t drug test a gambler.”
According to a survey from Prevention Insights, released by IU’s Problem Gambling Awareness Program Monday, 89% of Hoosier adults participated in some form of gambling over the past year.
“With gambling expansions throughout the years, and most recently the inclusion of sports betting, anyone can carry a gambling device in their hand: their phone,” Lay said. “With one-third of surveyed Hoosiers participating in some form of online gambling in the last year, and younger adults displaying a higher likelihood for this type of gambling, the numbers are concerning.”
In 2022, 3% of Indiana adults surveyed reported having a problem with gambling, but 0.6% reported seeking treatment. The report also found just 38% of respondents had heard of the Indiana Problem Gambling Referral Line, a toll-free hot-line for gamblers seeking help.
Indiana provides funding for individuals who lack the financial resources to pay for their own treatment for problem gambling. Lay suggests state officials and lawmakers also consider making funding available for problem-gambling screenings for all adults; raising awareness to the possibility of addiction in middle schools, high schools and on college campuses; and more advertising for the gambler hotline: 800-994-8448.
“We need to raise awareness so people have the tools to make good decisions, that gambling can be a problem, that it’s not a failure on your part,” Lay said. “We need to change that mindset that, yes, it is an issue, and, yes, it is something that we as a society should help take care of.”
Most people will never develop a problem with gambling. But for others, problem gambling can become a preoccupation. Some gamble to escape feelings of helplessness, guilt, anxiety or depression. Others hide the extent of their gambling, lie to family members, risk relationships and jobs, and steal to support their compulsion.
Indiana can do more in the way of outreach on the issue of problem gambling. Initiating a gambling-awareness program in Hoosier middle schools, high schools and colleges would be a good place to start.