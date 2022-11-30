Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, hears it from Hoosier employers. He sees it in nearly every national statistic on education and workforce development.
“Indiana has a massively leaking talent pipeline,” he said during an online press conference with The Journal Gazette and other Indiana media Tuesday in which he discussed the Chamber’s educational recommendations “to push for transformative actions that will have the most impact on the state” in the upcoming legislative session.
The most serious challenges facing Indiana, according to the Chamber, are improving K-12 educational outcomes for students of all races and income levels and lifting postsecondary attainment levels of the state’s adult workforce.
Brinegar pointed to two crucial statistics: 54.3% of all Hoosiers ages 20 to 65 with just a high school diploma are employed; and 60% of state residents with no high school diploma are not in the workforce.
“We first should concentrate our policy focus and state resources on improving the outcomes and skills of those at the bottom end of the educational attainment scale,” he said. “That’s one of the very best ways to improve our overall workforce participation rate and fill the open jobs we have.”
Among the actions that legislators should strongly consider in the next legislative session, Brinegar says, two are vital in enabling young Hoosiers to realize their potential as they near the point of entering the workforce: filling out the Free Application for Student Aid, or FAFSA form, should be a requirement for high school graduation; and all income-eligible students should be auto-enrolled into the 21st Century Scholars program.
“That participation level is shockingly low (fewer than 40% of eligible students enroll in the scholarship program) because students don’t know about it or have the support to apply,” he said of 21st Century Scholars, which offers free tuition at an eligible Indiana college or university to low-income Hoosiers. “What needs to happen is for every qualified student to be made aware and automatically enrolled.”
It all begins with a strong early foundation. To that end, the Chamber is advocating for increased public and private investment in education to help address the “clear and distressing decline in learning among all young Hoosiers – particularly low-income and minority students – the last few years,” said Jason Bearce, the Chamber’s vice president of education and workforce development.
The Chamber wants the General Assembly to raise the threshold for financial support for early childhood education. It seeks fully funded summer school programs and tutoring for students behind in academic proficiency. It proposes mandated career-planning courses in middle school and strengthening diploma requirements.
It also asks lawmakers to offer financial and tax incentives to employers to subsidize early learning, to students to complete college core courses or earn post-secondary credentials while in high school, and to college graduates to live and work in Indiana in high-need fields of employment such as nursing or teaching.
Indiana ranked five spots better than the August before on business channel CNBC’s annual list of America’s Top States for Business. The Hoosier State performed well in three categories in 2022 – infrastructure, cost of doing business, and cost of living – propelling it from 19th in 2021 to 14th this year.
The CNBC list, however, underscores the need for a stronger and deeper talent pool to support businesses. There are twice as many job openings in Indiana as there are jobseekers, and the state’s workforce participation rate is below pre-COVID pandemic levels.
The state’s business rankings are a source of pride for legislators and Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can brag of nine straight balanced budgets, Indiana’s Triple A credit rating and the billions of dollars in reserve funds. But in the race to develop and establish a skilled, well-educated workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow, Indiana is ranked 48th by CNBC.
The data are clear: Indiana cannot compete in a talent-driven economy without policy changes in education and increases in its funding. Bold action this legislative session is required to repair the state’s leaking talent pool and reverse the economic fortunes of workers and employers alike.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s legislative recommendations to improve K-12 education could begin the turnaround.