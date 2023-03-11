The recently passed Indiana House budget proposal finally delivers on a constitutional promise made to Hoosiers 172 years ago – one that could save many families hundreds of dollars on education expenses each year, but could cost local schools millions.
Article 8, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution of 1851 says the General Assembly shall provide a system of schools “wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all.” Over the years, however, lawmakers have continued to balance the state’s fiscal books on the backs of school-age children and their families.
Tuition doesn’t include the cost of textbooks or meals in Indiana. This session’s House budget plan would relieve parents of the burden of paying textbook fees, but puts the responsibility of its funding on school districts.
“Conceptually, I love the idea of our families not having to pay for textbook rental or course fees,” Steve Teders, superintendent of DeKalb County Central United School District, told The Journal Gazette. “I think we’re one of seven states left in the country that has this issue out there, and it is a hardship for many of our families. But we certainly have concerns with the current budget (proposal) as it is.”
The House budget that advanced to the Senate Feb. 23 on a 66-29 vote did not appropriate state money to cover curricular costs. Instead, the House plan forces school districts to use their foundational funding – the base amount paid per student to school districts – to finance all textbook fees.
Base funding for education is increased in the House budget plan. But about 33% of the $2 billion in new money for K-12 education is intended to finance an expansion of the state’s school choice voucher program.
“The estimated total cost of textbook materials this school year is $160 million. The state already appropriates $39 million per year to cover textbook expenses for students who qualify for free and reduced-priced meals. Thus, the net increase in cost to the state will be $121 million this year,” Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, told The Journal Gazette. “School corporations will no doubt have to shoulder increased costs in future years with this policy shift.”
To better learn what to expect from the House spending plan, officials at Northwest Allen County Schools subtracted total 2021-22 curricular materials expenditures from the foundation funding account, said Lizette Downey, the district’s chief communications officer.
“Those amounts were almost $1.7 million,” she told The Journal Gazette. “We anticipate losing a similar amount each year, if this isn’t funded separately from the foundation amounts.”
During his State of the State address in January, Gov. Eric Holcomb asked lawmakers to end what he called a “hidden tax” on students and their families and called for the state to cover the full cost of school curriculum fees.
There will be unintended consequences if the House’s proposed budget wins support in the Senate, Spradlin said. Textbooks could be used by school districts for longer timeframes, potentially diminishing their quality of content. Down the road, schools could decide not to issue books to students for home use and opt for classroom sets of texts instead.
“If student funding formula appropriations decline or are minimal in the future, school corporations must decide whether to pay teachers more or cover the escalating costs of textbooks,” school boards association director Spradlin said.
School officials such as DeKalb County Central United’s Teders say they are appreciative of the funding increases the General Assembly has provided over the past several years. And given inflation’s effects on the economy and the rise in grocery prices, schools have seen more families seeking extra help with access to food.
The House plan enables lawmakers to claim a win for parents no longer facing textbook fees while touting increases in school funding. But a disproportionate part of the new money goes to expanding the voucher school program.
The Senate could provide true relief for the students attending public schools in our state by using some of the money carved out to grow the voucher system to cover the tab for books and other needed curriculum materials. The money is there. It’s just a question of priorities.