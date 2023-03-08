Opponents of an Indiana House bill that would add identification requirements to the state’s mail-in voting process told a Senate committee Monday it could disenfranchise some older voters and those with disabilities, even as advocates argue it will make elections more secure.
In 2005, the General Assembly passed one of the nation’s first photo ID mandates for voting. Considered among the strictest election laws at the time, it required people voting at polling stations on Election Day to provide a government-issued ID.
Hoosier voters currently requesting mail-in ballots are asked to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number on their application, but the numbers aren’t required. House Bill 1334, authored by Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, would force mail-in voters to share those last four numbers or one of three other forms of ID: an Indiana driver’s license number, a non-driver state ID card number or a voter ID number for those who registered decades ago.
A voter could include a photocopy of their driver’s license, state ID or other proof of identification, such as a passport, in an envelope with their mail-in ballot application. County election boards would have to match the numbers provided by the voter with his or her registration record.
But is any of this necessary? The data doesn’t support that position.
“Indiana already requires that a voter meet one of 11 reasons to request an absentee ballot,” Katie Zuber, a member of the Allen County County Election Board, told The Journal Gazette. “With requiring additional identification and requiring each individual residing in an assisted living facility to call their clerk or election board to request a ballot, we are placing much of the burden on those voters who are 65 or older and those with disabilities.
“Hoosiers requested around 143,000 absentee ballots last year, and 60% were ballots cast by voters 65 or older.”
The bill would prevent state and local agencies of government from mass-mailing unsolicited applications. Travel board voting, primarily conducted at nursing homes or retirement communities, also would be negatively impacted by HB 1334, the Indiana Democratic Party said in a statement last week.
Election security is a legitimate issue not to be dismissed. In fact, those who do are doing a disservice to election administrators, said Andy Downs, director emeritus of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics.
“Elections are complicated matters with plenty of opportunities for people trying to defraud the system,” he told The Journal Gazette. “There is a potential for fraud in every voting system. No voting system is perfect.”
According to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, there were at least 43 instances of voter fraud between 2003 and 2017 in Indiana that resulted in a criminal conviction. But millions of votes were cast in the Hoosier State during that time, diluting fraud’s effects on any individual race.
Because Hoosiers are able to acquire a driver’s license easily and a non-driver’s state ID without cost, Indiana’s voter ID law was ruled constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Though the justices acknowledged some people would be affected by the voting requirements of 2005, the strictures were not considered an undue burden on voters.
Senate Elections Committee Chair Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said at the beginning of Monday’s hearing he would hold HB 1334 while its author works on amendments. That’s good, because the bill presently appears out of balance with the facts on voter fraud.
Despite little evidence new restrictions on mail-in ballots are necessary, HB 1334 places concerns about the security of voting by mail over ease of ballot access for tens of thousands of older Hoosiers and those with disabilities.