Republican state Rep. Ed Soliday, chairman of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, filed a bill last week that would establish a statewide energy plan – something Indiana has lacked since Mitch Daniels left the governor’s office in 2013.
Two years ago, the Indiana General Assembly reestablished the 21st Century Energy Task Force to weigh the impact emerging technologies and a transition from fossil fuels might have on the state’s electrical system. Soliday’s House Bill 1007 lays out “five pillars” of Indiana utility service he announced in October: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.
But the exclusion of any expansion of affordability initiatives in the proposal shows indifference to the plight of vulnerable Hoosier populations and their struggles paying utility bills.
Creation of a new strategic energy policy was first discussed in 2019, when House Enrolled Act 1278 formed the original 21st Century Energy Task Force after the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and consumer advocates pointed out the state hadn’t had an energy plan since Daniels’ Hoosier Homegrown strategy of 2005.
“The idea was the energy task force would be somewhat of a surrogate for a more strategic plan coming from the governor’s office,” Kerwin Olson, executive director of the Citizens Action Coalition, told The Journal Gazette Tuesday. “It’s never been clear to any of us where (Gov. Eric) Holcomb is on energy, and that was the driving force to create the task force.”
Citizens Action Coalition didn’t like the first iteration of task force recommendations in 2020, Olson said, and the organization is disappointed with its latest proposals.
The new recommendation the energy task force made concerning affordability was that state agencies such as the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority and the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor should communicate with utilities and stakeholders to increase awareness of customer assistance programs.
“That fundamentally misunderstands what’s going on out there. Why (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) funds get exhausted every year. Why township trustees are doling out assistance dollars left and right,” Olson said. “Many of the poor relief agencies that we’ve spoken to say they basically use all of their money to help people pay their utility bills, meaning they don’t have money to help with school fees and doctor bills and toothbrushes and backpacks and clothes.”
There’s no recommendation about increasing investments in conservation and energy efficiency, either.
The energy task force completely ignored the need to expand opportunities for rooftop solar, despite passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax credits and incentives for such efficiency upgrades, and a recent Indiana Supreme Court ruling that allows southwest Indiana’s CenterPoint electric utility to drastically slash compensation customers receive for the extra solar energy they produce and send to the grid.
“We were very disappointed with what we felt was a report that was anything but 21st century,” Olson said. “This should have been called the 20th Century Energy Task Force because it turns a blind eye to where the markets are, where the energy delivery system is going. It seems to be conflating the idea of reliability, resiliency, affordability, and all of this stuff with the old business model that is rapidly changing.”
Indiana is swimming against a national tide of energy transition: federal policy encouraging greater adoption of customer-owned energy resources such as solar and batteries; a rapidly changing energy marketplace driving innovation and investment across the nation; and demand from Hoosiers for local, clean and affordable energy.
In this legislative session, lawmakers could reduce wear on the electric grid by codifying the credit solar owners earn for the electricity they generate, increase reliability and resilience at a lower cost for the same electrical service, and address inequities in access to affordable and clean energy.
There are opportunities for investment in energy transmission, customer savings and economic growth this legislative session. As an energy plan, HB 1007 maintains the status quo. This is not the leadership Hoosiers need.