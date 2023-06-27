Full-time Hoosier workers must earn a fraction more than $19 per hour, or $39,526 a year, to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment, according to a new report by Prosperity Indiana and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
That doesn’t surprise Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne. She analyzed quarterly employment data in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ recent survey with a focus on annual wages.
Blakeman found Indiana workers made less than the $70,343 national average annual salary in 91 of the state’s 92 counties.
“This is a state that loves to work for less,” she told The Journal Gazette. “We’ve got counties that are making 65 cents on the dollar, compared to the national average wage. But our cost of living is usually 90 cents to 95 cents on the dollar, depending on where you’re located. That is not getting ahead.”
Marion County is the only Indiana county with an average yearly income higher than the national average, coming in at $70,843. But Blakeman said the data only considers county of employment, meaning commuters living in nearby counties increase Marion’s wages.
Indiana’s economy has long been dominated by the manufacturing of durable goods. That job sector is so important to the Hoosier economy that K-12 education shifted from preparing students for what they want to do for a living after school, to preparing them to fill open positions near their homes.
Since Hoosier employment in manufacturing peaked in 1973, the importation of goods to the U.S. has shifted employment options away from the sector to other industries. A Quarterly Journal of Economics study reports about 25% of U.S. factory jobs between 2000 and 2014 were lost to trade. The remaining 75% of job losses in manufacturing were a result of productivity growth, according to Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and a Ball State University economist.
“For most of the past three decades, Indiana has led the nation with the highest share of employment and GDP (gross domestic product) in manufacturing. … It would almost seem a manufacturing renaissance is upon us,” Hicks wrote for The Country Economist in September of last year.
“That is not what is occurring. In fact, Indiana is in the midst of significant restructuring of its industrial economy. The state is moving rapidly away from employment in high-skilled, highly compensated manufacturing, to low-skilled, low-paid factory employment,” he wrote.
The jobs people once depended upon after high school are disappearing. The Hoosier State today is struggling with an increasingly mismatched workforce – one where the demand for workers with digital skills and higher education is met with fewer students pursuing those skills and credentials.
Indiana leaders and lawmakers talk a lot about skilling up the workforce, but often that starts and ends with industrial certificates. Blakeman said the state’s educational focus moving forward needs to include bachelor and associate degrees, as well as certificates.
“We have set ourselves up for about a decade and a half of really emphasizing ‘you don’t need college’ – which is accurate; not everyone needs college. But it means then that we don’t have the higher-paying jobs that people can work their way into,” she said. “We have stalled out at the $17-an-hour job.”
The consequences of the state’s comparatively low wages encompass more than Hoosiers’ ability to rent a two-bedroom apartment. When one balances our wage scale against the cost of living, Indiana is a very expensive state to call home, Blakeman said.
“On a microlevel, you probably are experiencing a wage penalty,” she said. “You are being paid less for your work here than you might be in other places. You’ll have smaller Social Security checks when you retire because it’s calculated off of wages. It also means that there’s simply less money flowing through the local economy when it comes to wages.”
Legislators and policymakers overblow the focus on manufacturing as an economic driver in Indiana. The shift from high-wage, higher-skilled factory work to lower-wage, low-skilled manufacturing doesn’t offer hope for Indiana’s economic future.
Indiana needs to craft a statewide economic development plan that focuses on growing wages and away from issues beyond the transactional incentivization of business capital. The state should return to preparing pre-primary, K-12 and postsecondary students for the jobs of the future – or prepare for continued economic decline.