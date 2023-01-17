Local employees of two sibling companies learned just before Christmas that their employer would close its southeast Fort Wayne facilities and eliminate all 85 jobs.
GXO Logistics Supply Chain Inc. and GXO Warehouse Co. Inc. at 12301 Bluffton Road released a state-required Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification announcing the decision Dec. 20, 2022. The shutdown will begin Feb. 28.
Since Indiana employment in manufacturing peaked in 1973, the importation of goods to the U.S. has shifted employment options away from that sector to other industries. A Quarterly Journal of Economics study reports about 25% of U.S. factory jobs between 2000 and 2014 were lost to trade. The remaining 75% of job losses in manufacturing were a result of productivity growth, according to Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and a Ball State University economist.
“Indiana’s economy was long dominated by manufacturing of durable goods. For most of the past three decades, Indiana has led the nation with the highest share of employment and (gross domestic product) in manufacturing,” Hicks wrote for The Country Economist in September 2022. “Unsurprisingly, political leaders of both parties tout the state’s ‘advanced manufacturing’ sectors, and herald new plant locations and expansions in glowing terms. It would almost seem a manufacturing renaissance is upon us.
“That is not what is occurring. In fact, Indiana is in the midst of significant restructuring of its industrial economy. The state is moving rapidly away from employment in high-skilled, highly compensated manufacturing, to low-skilled, low-paid factory employment,” he wrote.
The jobs people used to be able to depend on after high school are disappearing. The Hoosier State today is struggling with an increasingly mismatched workforce – one where the demand for workers with digital skills and higher education is met with fewer students pursuing those skills and credentials.
While many such workplaces are desperate for employees, those jobs likely will continue to shrink in the coming decades, Jason Kloth, CEO and president of Ascend Indiana, told the Indianapolis Star in December.
“There’s a tendency of people to say ‘automation is bad,’ ” he told the Star, but it’s just changing the economy in a way that requires the workforce to adapt.
The Star identified four state industries where jobs will be significantly affected by technological advances: medical aides, production jobs, restaurants and warehousing. If Indiana can’t prepare people for the jobs of the future, economists fear poverty will rise.
At Fort Wayne’s GXO facilities, a company spokesman told SupplyChainDive.com the closing was because of a customer deciding to manage its own operations, The Journal Gazette’s Rosa Salter Rodriguez reported Dec. 30. The name of the client and the number of positions available at other GXO facilities for Fort Wayne employees to apply for were not detailed in the WARN notice.
But previously, GXO announced it would eliminate 123 jobs and stop operations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, beginning Feb. 13. The company had earlier closed operations at two Texas facilities, affecting 262 workers, and another in Racine, Wisconsin, that employed 144.
The Star says there are almost 2 million warehouse jobs across the U.S., and in some cities and towns those jobs have become critical to the local economy. But once the technology to pack and sort and distribute products becomes cheaper than paying employees, those jobs will disappear, Hicks said.
Indeed, companies hiring 1,000 people likely will end up needing just 300 to 400 once they have the technology in place, he told the Star.
Legislators and policymakers overblow the size of the focus on manufacturing as an economic driver in Indiana. The shift from high-wage, higher-skilled factory work to lower-wage, low-skilled manufacturing doesn’t offer hope for Indiana’s economic future.
Indiana needs to craft a statewide economic development plan that focuses on issues beyond the transactional incentivization of business capital. The state must improve pre-primary, K-12 and postsecondary education – or prepare for continued economic decline.