Transparency in government is a consistent and paramount theme for The Journal Gazette’s editorial board.
Our elected leaders create laws and rules ostensibly in the name of the people. As voters, we hold them accountable. In that spirit, voters ought to know who is putting up the cash to fund candidates, because money is the ultimate aphrodisiac in politics.
Yet, in a study of state campaign finance reporting, Indiana finished dead last, according to the Coalition for Integrity. The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit promotes government transparency and accountability.
“The State Campaign Finance Index 2022” analyzes the laws of the 50 states and the District of Columbia as they relate to the “scope, independence, and powers of state agencies which regulate campaign finance.”
On a 0 to 100 scale, Indiana scored 38.33 on the coalition’s index. The two nearest bottom dwellers, South Dakota and Utah, scored 45.06 and 45.58, respectively.
Washington state was top ranked at 83.99, followed by California (80.95) and Maine (80.48).
“The office of the Indiana Secretary of State maintains a robust campaign finance transparency portal where citizens can find detailed financial records on campaigns and committees who are required by state law to disclose,” said Allen Carter, director of communications for Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.
Indiana’s score doesn’t mean our politicians are corrupt. But the coalition believes a state’s score reflects the willingness of its elected officials to lessen the appearance that they are beholden to big-monied donors.
“Indiana’s lack of transparency and oversight of campaign finance leaves politicians susceptible to influence by private interests and less attentive to the needs of their constituents,” Shruti Shah, president of the Coalition for Integrity, told the Anderson Herald Bulletin on Tuesday.
This is just one report from one non-governmental organization. Yet, some of the prob¬lems highlighted in the report coincide with concerns we’ve found troubling – dark money spending during elections and the influence of undisclosed donors.
Another challenge, according to the coalition, is that Indiana does not limit contributions by individuals and political action committees to candidates and state political parties. There are some restraints placed on corporations and labor organizations.
The secretary of state’s office cannot change campaign finance laws. The General Assembly can. That body should consider strengthening reporting to uncloak potential influencers.