Janell and Aaron Lane have worked in Allen County for many years and in many different capacities. Born and raised in southeast Fort Wayne, the couple have worked with nonprofits, corporations, homeless shelters – even the courts.
But as they endeavored to serve the southeast community, they noticed no one was providing its residents with affordable mental health services.
“That was a gap we felt was prevalent in our community,” Aaron Lane told The Journal Gazette Tuesday, “so we set out to bridge that gap.”
The Lanes co-founded Courageous Healing in 2014. It is one of about two dozen Hoosier businesses Karrah Herring, the state’s chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer, is highlighting in a publicity campaign this year called Hoosier Business in Action.
“The goal of Hoosier Business in Action is to deliver captivating stories that highlight our amazing fellow Hoosiers and the businesses they lead daily,” Herring said in a news release. “This initiative is one of many steps being taken to bring economic empowerment to rural, urban and suburban communities alike in order to increase access to opportunity and upward mobility for all Hoosiers.”
The campaign will introduce the businesses’ services and products to Hoosiers throughout the rest of 2022, while sharing the stories from 22 non-white, female, veteran or business owners with disabilities.
Besides Courageous Healing, Herring’s office also is spotlighting Fort Wayne’s Bridge of Grace, Mercado and Out of a Jam.
Courageous Healing started as a for-profit organization in 2014. Janell Lane, a licensed mental health counselor, began seeing clients in one-on-one sessions for free or for $5. That’s because the population the Lanes were most passionate about serving couldn’t afford the $150 rate Janell’s counseling counterparts would charge.
“If we really wanted to have an impact and reach the people that we want to impact the most, we needed to transition to a nonprofit,” said Aaron Lane, who holds a master’s degree in social work. “We transitioned to a nonprofit in 2019, and then we opened up our first brick-and-mortar facility in 2021.”
The Courageous Healing office, 2013 S. Anthony Blvd., opened last year having already provided more than 900 hours of one-on-one mental health services to its clients. The organization’s services include therapy and counseling for individuals, couples or groups; interventions; a free prenatal and postnatal support group for moms, known as MAMAS; and spa services; as well as group therapy for families, men, and girls between the ages of 12 and 16.
Payment is offered on a sliding scale, whereby clients pay anywhere from $5 to the organization’s hourly rate of $150.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is fond of saying it’s the entrepreneurs and innovators who spur progress in Indiana. Most residents would likely agree.
Congratulations to Janell and Aaron Lane and the 21 other business owners for working to better the lives of the Hoosiers they serve.