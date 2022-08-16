College preparedness is a national problem. More than 1.7 million college freshmen across the U.S. take remedial courses each year. The annual cost to students is $1.3 billion, according to a 2016 report (the latest available estimate) by the nonpartisan policy institute Center for American Progress.
Unfortunately, fewer than 50% of students enrolled in remedial courses complete them. Two-thirds of students needing remediation and attending four-year colleges fail to earn their degrees within six years. Fewer than 8% of students needing remediation in two-year colleges earn their degrees within four years.
Information shared annually by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education since 2013 proves the state’s emphasis on college remediation is paying life-altering dividends for many Hoosier students and their families. Between 2011 and 2021, 22% fewer Hoosiers have required college remediation.
On Thursday, the state’s higher education commission released preliminary data showing the on-time college completion rate for 2021 graduates continued a five-year improvement trend, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported. Extended-time completion, which includes students finishing degrees within six years, also showed progress.
About 45% of all Hoosier college students graduated on time in 2021 or completed a long-term certificate or associate degree within two years – about a 1% improvement year over year and 2% better than in 2019. And around 66% of all four-year college students graduate within six years, up 2.5% from 2020 – that’s almost an 11% gain in on-time graduations since 2016.
There is an urgency to raise the completion rates of two- and four-year college degrees, as well as workforce credentials, to prepare Hoosier workers for the jobs of the future. In 2014, the state took significant steps to help more students graduate on time.
The higher education commission launched an initiative to keep college students on track for graduation. Called “15 to Finish,” it encourages students to take at least 15 credit hours each semester.
To graduate on time, students need to complete a minimum of 30 credits per year, or 15 per semester. But just 33% of students attending Indiana’s public colleges were doing so at the time. At Purdue University Fort Wayne, that percentage was 21.4%.
Then-Gov. Mike Pence signed House Enrolled Act 1348 in 2014, as well. It requires students to complete at least 30 credit hours each year in order to renew their financial aid at the same level the following school year. The majority of state aid is distributed through the Frank O’Bannon education grant and the Evan Bayh 21st Century Scholars program, a scholarship program for low-income students that awards tuition for up to four years at an eligible Hoosier college or university in exchange for a commitment to stay away from drugs and alcohol and maintain a 2.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The on-time completion rate for 21st Century Scholars was more than 37% in 2021, while just 27% of low-income students who are not part of the program were able to finish on time. The higher education commission credits HEA 1348 for assisting in nearly doubling 21st Century Scholars’ on-time graduation rates.
Each additional year of college costs students $50,000 in tuition, lost wages and related costs, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Worse, state financial aid runs out for students after four years, increasing the probability they will drop out.
Registration for the fall semester closes soon at many local colleges. Students, sign up for 15 credit hours each semester at college. You’ll be more likely to graduate on time, save money and get a jump-start on your future.