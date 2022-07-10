The Indiana Department of Health last week adopted a new rule expanding its definition of “elevated” levels of lead in a child’s blood, and increased support for families with children who have high amounts of the toxin.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its threshold of elevated lead levels to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter from 5 micrograms in October 2021. Indiana’s emergency rule on child lead levels now lines up with the federal guideline. State Health Commissioner Kris Box expects the state’s lead caseloads to increase from 600 children annually to 2,000.
Matt LeBlanc, communications director for the Allen County Department of Health, told The Journal Gazette the department anticipated that change. Last month, it was awarded a state grant worth up to around $439,000 to reduce the harm of lead to children.
“This grant will assist in providing education, lead case management and identification of sources of lead for children under 7 and their families as we support them in making informed decisions about the health of their children,” said Josh Blauvelt, Vector Control and Healthy Homes program coordinator for the county health department’s Environment Services Division. “Even at low levels, lead exposure can lead to serious health problems, which means testing and early intervention are extremely important.”
No level of lead exposure or lead in the body is safe, according to the CDC, but children are particularly at risk because of their size and developing brains. Lead exposure can affect every system in the body.
Even low levels in blood have shown negative effects to a child’s intelligence, ability to pay attention and academic achievement.
There is some good news: Childhood lead poisoning is preventable. Allen County’s state grant will be used to continue efforts to lessen the effects of lead on children and take on any new cases referred to the health department.
“Funding is key to fighting any public health problem, and this grant allows us to continue the necessary and important fight against lead and its effects,” said county health department administrator Mindy Waldron.
Health care providers typically screen more than 4,000 Allen County children for lead exposure every year, LeBlanc said. About 80 of those children are then referred to the health department’s Healthy Homes Program for case management services. Thirty-two children were referred to the health department in 2021, a lower number LeBlanc attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Case management includes meeting with families and providing materials such as nutritional information and a developmental questionnaire. A timetable for retesting will be established and a risk assessment, which identifies home hazards such as lead-based paint, will be conducted. Case managers assess nutritional needs, make referrals for health services and determine whether child-development milestones are being met.
Homes constructed prior to 1978, when the federal government banned the use of lead-based paint, are most at risk for sources of lead.
This winter, Indiana will boost its efforts against childhood lead exposure. On Jan. 1, 2023, the state will mandate health care providers offer universal lead screening to all children younger than 6. Until then, only children covered by Medicaid will be tested, at 12 and 24 months.
Lead is a critical issue for children in Indiana and across the nation. There are treatments, but preventing exposure to the toxin is of paramount importance. Finding and removing sources of lead from a child’s environment can prevent further risk.
Kudos to the Indiana General Assembly for availing funds to increase lead testing and case management services at the county level to protect the state’s most vulnerable population: its children.