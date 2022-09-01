Critics frequently attack Indiana’s legislature for its many disappointing, baffling, infuriating decisions. However, today we come to praise this body rather than bruise it for attempting to address the state’s acute nursing shortage.
In March, the legislature passed “Nursing Indiana Back to Health” – also known as House Enrolled Act 1003. Rather than simply relaxing state regulations, the rules were changed strategically with the input of the Indiana Hospital Association, Ivy Tech Community College and other stakeholders.
“Today, one hospital system in Indiana could hire the entire class of graduating nurses from every nursing school in the state and still have openings,” wrote Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College, and Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, in an op-ed earlier this year.
“When you consider the almost 200 Indiana hospitals, hundreds of long-term care facilities and countless physician offices, one can see how dire the future looks without a strategy.”
The new law removes limits on how quickly two- and four-year nursing programs can grow their enrollment totals, allows nursing schools to replace some required clinical hours with simulation hours, and allows two-year programs to hire more part-time faculty. It also adds a licensure path for foreign-educated nurses.
Ivy Tech has the largest associate degree nursing program in the nation with 18 of 19 campuses offering a nursing program. Ivy Tech graduates 1,300 registered nurses annually and, according to its records, 90% of nursing students choose to stay in the state after graduation.
Keeping new nurses in Indiana is significant. According to the Indiana Hospital Association, the state has more than 4,000 job openings for nurses each year; it’s projected to increase to 5,000 by 2031 to care for an aging population.
Authored by Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Denver, and sponsored by Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, “Nursing Indiana Back to Health” garnered bipartisan support because of its sensible solutions to a growing problem.
Ivy Tech has promised to expand its program by 600 students annually by 2025. Legislation has its part, as does one of the stakeholders – hospitals. Last spring, Indiana University Health gave an $8.75 million grant to Ivy Tech to expand the nursing program and increase enrollment.
Before the legislation’s passage, Ivy Tech said it turned down 300 qualified applicants last year because it didn’t have room for them.
We also must consider factors that appear to push people out of the field. Of course, some nursing grads will realize the profession is not for them. There’s also burnout.
But nursing is a profession where verbal and physical violence also play a role.
An August 2021 study in the Journal of Workplace Health & Safety reported that 44.4% and 67.8% of nurses reported experiencing physical violence and verbal abuse, respectively, between February and May/June 2020. As with teachers, our incivility costs us professionals to help run the institutions and systems we need to function.
It’s unlikely Nursing Indiana Back to Health will address all of the state’s needs for additional nursing professionals, but it is a surprisingly ambitious and collaborative attempt to do so. Lawmakers need to identify other problems facing Hoosiers that would benefit from such an approach.