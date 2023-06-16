Hoosiers ought to cheer that Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s 1 million tree planting initiative is more than ninth-tenths complete.
Holcomb announced this ambitious five-year plan in 2020, charging the state’s Department of Natural Resources with seeding species in decline in Indiana, including oak, black walnut and hickory.
This spring, 253,400 seedlings were planted on DNR properties, bringing the four-year planting total to 964,900. Most of the activity has been in the central and southern parts of the state, with Salamonie River State Forest in 2020 being the northernmost state property for new plantings.
“For more than one hundred years, Indiana has worked continuously to grow the state’s forested land to build diverse ecosystems and preserve forests for future generations,” Dan Bortner, DNR director, said in a news release. “Under Governor Holcomb’s leadership and with the help of our partners, we’ve planted historic numbers of new trees across the state, and we look forward to officially meeting the governor’s bold goal next year.”
Although not a partner, Trees Indiana’s Carol Cavell was impressed when she heard the numbers. Based in Fort Wayne and founded in 2006, Trees Indiana focuses intensively on urban forestry education, as, according to its literature, “youth are more likely to become effective advocates for the environment if the outdoors has demonstrated value to them.”
The organization has helped oversee the annual Great Tree Canopy Comeback, now in its 22nd year. Held in the fall, volunteers work in teams to help maintain young trees by adding mulch, removing invasive species and planting new trees. Since the first event, more than 2,750 trees have been planted in multiple parks and trails throughout Allen County.
The organization has also given away hundreds of trees in honor of Arbor Day.
Children are using Trees Indiana’s innovative outdoor learning space at Northwest Allen County Schools’ Cedar Canyon Elementary for the first time since the pandemic. This natural classroom uses research-based, field-tested activities to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.
“We’re fortunate to have such an energetic base of people who understand the importance of trees,” Cavell told The Journal Gazette. “Children understand the basics, but beyond that, there are so many other benefits for children planting trees, connecting kids to critical cognitive skills and reasoning.”
For example, what’s a good place to plant a tree? Why or why not? What does a tree need to grow?
“The first three years of a tree’s life are critical,” Cavell said. “It gives them an idea about the action they can take in their own yards.”
These include actions such as not using invasive species of trees or turning to volcano mulching, a method of piling a thick mulch around a tree trunk for aesthetic reasons. This improper landscaping technique can damage bark, dehydrate roots and, as the mulch dries out, eventually repel water.
“Oh, don’t get me started!” Cavell said. “It’s the equivalent of slowly choking someone.”
Keeping Indiana’s trees thriving ranges from the governor’s bold goal put in place by the Department of Natural Resources to Fort Wayne and Allen County departments preserving our beautiful parks, public spaces and boulevard canopies to organizations and volunteers who help sustain our environment.
That kids are involved is not just an afterthought. They will inherit a future where they breathe more sweetly because of our generosity or gasp as a result of our avarice.