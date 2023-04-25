Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill last year that repealed the state law requiring gun owners to obtain a license to carry their weapon, despite opposition from the Indiana State Police.
Last week, the governor put his signature to a Senate proposal that will make more criminal justice data available to law enforcement officers.
The intent of Senate Enrolled Act 136 is to help police determine whether someone’s gun rights are suspended. Had the majority of lawmakers and Holcomb listened to the testimony of State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and ISP Maj. Rob Simpson during last year’s session, SEA 136 wouldn’t be necessary.
Simpson told lawmakers state police had stopped more than 10,000 people not legally allowed to carry a firearm from getting gun licenses. “We have a system that works, and that’s why we stand opposed to this particular bill,” he said.
But to Second Amendment advocates and most Republican legislators, filling out an online application, getting fingerprinted at a state police post and taking those prints to their local police department was too much trouble for gun owners.
SEA 136 will require the state’s Office of Judicial Administration to create a new system that conveys data from Indiana criminal justice databases to the State Police, including information from the protection order registry and details on people’s criminal justice history that’s compiled by the Offender Management System. The Office of Judicial Administration estimates it will cost between $50,000 and $100,000 for the system’s development.
Until last year, police officers had a system whereby they could determine whether a person had a gun permit before knocking on a door to a domestic violence call or writing a ticket for a traffic infraction. Now a state agency is charged with creating another system that will inform police who may not carry a gun.
Lawmakers should’ve concerned themselves with the dangers police officers face every day on the job in 2022. Had they, there would be no need for SEA 136 this session.