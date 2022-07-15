Anyone who shops online already knows about Amazon Prime Days – the official kickoff to July bargain-hunting. What you may not know is that the first few days of July, typically a slow time for shoppers, saw a 37% increase over the previous month’s daily average in Amazon-related phishing attacks, according to cybersecurity firm Check Point Research in the Detroit Free Press.
“Amazon is very popular and millions of households use it for a variety of things,” Amy Nofziger, director of victim support for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, told the newspaper.
And it’s that popularity that makes Amazon shoppers a favorite target of scammers.
“During the past year, 65,976 people reported being targeted by Amazon impersonators,” according to the Free Press, quoting Federal Trade Commission numbers for July 2021 through June 2022. More than 5,400 people said they lost money.
In many such scams, consumers receive an email or text appearing to be from Amazon, asking them to confirm or refuse a purchase they didn’t make by downloading an app or entering personal information that will give the scammers access to their personal accounts.
Those phishing don’t need to succeed with every attempt. If a thousand delete the text or email, it only takes one success to make a good payday. The Free Press reported FTC data showing consumers lost more than $36 million to business impersonators during the 12-month period ending June 30. “The median loss in this group ... during this time was $1,050.”
That’s a very expensive lesson.