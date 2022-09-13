Was Rep. Christopher Judy, R-Fort Wayne, recruited to Oath Keepers? Did he attend any events or participate in digital forums? Does he adhere to the group’s extremist beliefs?
The list of questions could go on for a page. And rather than speculate, we’d like to hear Judy publicly answer them. He’s been quiet since recently being identified by Anti-Defamation League researchers as one of 81 elected officials from around the country who have paid for an Oath Keepers’ membership at one time.
Founded in 2009, Oath Keepers’ recruiting focuses on former and current armed forces members, law enforcement and first responders, the ADL said. Elected to the Indiana House in 2014, Judy is an Indiana National Guard veteran who served as a combat medic in Iraq.
Oath Keepers is not some study group or weekend cocktail-sipping salon. Both the anti-defamation league and the Southern Poverty Law Center have commented on the confrontational nature of the Oath Keepers, most recently in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.
Last January, Oath Keepers founder and instigator, Elmer Rhodes III, of Granbury, Texas, and 10 others were indicted by a federal grand jury with seditious conspiracy and other charges. Rhodes’ trial is set to begin Sept. 26 in Washington, D.C. The indictment reveals a startling level of coordination for malevolence in and around the city.
It’s frightening enough that this paramilitary group is at the tip of a white-nationalist spear, but given that 81 members of the group are elected officials, Oath Keepers are uncomfortably close to influencing or undermining policy and leadership.
Judy needs to explain when and why he joined the group. He is free to associate with whom he wants, but as an elected official with power and privilege, the public has a right to know about those associations and vet them as an influence on his decisions.