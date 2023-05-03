The Indiana University Kelley School of Business is establishing a new interdisciplinary institute to focus on environmental and sustainability issues.
The Institute for Environmental and Social Sustainability will bring together nearly 45 Kelley School professors in Bloomington and Indianapolis who already conduct research in those areas, the university announced last week.
New courses, more research offerings and other educational opportunities are expected for the university’s undergraduate and graduate students.
The move sharply contrasts with recent legislation awaiting Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signature. House Enrolled Act 1008 prevents Indiana pension fund leaders from investing the state’s $45 billion with firms that consider environmental, social and governance principles in their investment decisions.
“We are delving into areas of environmental and social sustainability that many other business schools simply aren’t focusing on,” said Rebecca Slotegraaf, associate dean for research, in a statement April 24. “We offer experience and expertise, and our students want to be even more engaged in this area.”
Enrollment in an undergraduate course on sustainability law and policy has tripled since 2017, according to IU. New courses in climate law and policy – at both the undergraduate and graduate levels – and another on business and poverty alleviation have been introduced in recent years.
Research priorities will include an emphasis on how businesses may address the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by all member countries in 2015. Those goals “recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests,” according to the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
Climate change and sustainability have become important issues to many investors. Hundreds of individuals, companies and institutions have signed on to a “Freedom to Invest” statement, arguing that ignoring “the robust economic benefits” of clean energy represent a failure to build a stronger U.S. economy.
IU’s Kelley School believes businesses can’t compete in a global marketplace unless they pay attention to sustainable business management, and climate mitigation and adaptation efforts. Passage of HEA 1008 proves Indiana’s Republican legislative supermajority is ignoring the facts to Hoosiers’ detriment.