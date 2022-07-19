Some enter politics to push ideological ends. Others crave power. Thankfully, there are also those whose primary goal in seeking elective office is to serve their fellow citizens.
The very best of them also are willing to do the right thing, even if it could cost them their job.
Dr. John Crawford, who died unexpectedly at age 73 Sunday, was one of those people.
Crawford’s five terms on the City Council were served during an astonishing period of progress in Fort Wayne. This was not a coincidence. Parkview Field, Promenade Park, Electric Works – think of almost any economic-development project of the past 2 1/2 decades and Crawford probably helped make it happen.
He became known as a budget watchdog, but he also championed modest, targeted tax hikes to support public safety and public investments. Toward the end of his last term, he helped lead efforts to force the city to confront its appalling trash-removal problem.
To Crawford, governing was about looking for answers from constituents, building consensus with other leaders, and seeking buy-in for programs and policies instead of just imposing them. He clearly considered the interests of his party secondary to the interests of his community.
Of course, the line between courageous leadership and maddening stubbornness can be a thin one, and Crawford had the capacity to be quite wrong on occasion. His successful push to strip most city employees of public-bargaining rights was a major misstep that should still be undone.
Crawford won the fight to enact a local smoking ban long before such actions were fashionable. He suspected it would be a political disaster for him, and undoubtedly it contributed to his defeat in his bid for reelection in 2007.
But Crawford had perseverance as well as courage. He regained a council seat in 2011 and held it until 2020. He forsook reelection to mount a credible though unsuccessful run for mayor in 2019.
Dr. Crawford was first and foremost a physician who treated cancer patients here for more than four decades and served as director of Radiation Oncology Services at Parkview Regional Oncology Center. That public service was only his side gig made it all the more impressive.
At the national level, those leaders who put the interests of their country before their own interests are called statesmen.
There is no comparable word for those who approach local government service with the same level of principle. But we know one when we see one.
John Crawford, Fort Wayne will miss you.