Under Indiana law, state legislators cannot be arrested or tried in court while the General Assembly is in session. Now that the 2023 session has concluded, a local state senator was back in an Allen County court Monday for a hearing on a medical malpractice lawsuit.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Williams paused the case against Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville – an emergency room doctor – for a month, but declined to keep lawsuit filings from the public’s view.
Jennifer Becerra filed the suit against Johnson, Professional Emergency Physicians Inc. and Parkview Hospital Inc. after the death of her 20-year-old daughter, Esperanza Umana, shortly after receiving care from Johnson in the emergency room at Parkview Regional Medical Center in January 2018.
A medical review panel unanimously ruled in March 2022 that Johnson veered from the “appropriate standard of care.” A unanimous decision such as this is a rarity in malpractice cases.
In April, Johnson’s attorneys requested that some filings be withheld from the public. They based their argument on the “privileges and immunities afforded to Dr. Johnson as an Indiana state senator.” They said their client’s reputation had been harmed and that “various interested parties have publicized this lawsuit, needlessly and unfairly litigating this case in public media.”
On Monday, Williams denied Johnson’s motion to withhold documents. He wrote there are no extraordinary circumstances in Johnson’s case that would restrict public access to the court records.
Williams also wrote he’s not persuaded that Johnson’s role as a lawmaker gives him reason to invoke Rule 6 of the Indiana Rules on Access to Court Records, which allows courts to seal documents from the public in some circumstances.
Documents on cases before the local court system usually fall under freedom-of- information laws. In its simplest terms, freedom of information is the right to know what your government is doing – how it spends your tax dollars, how it creates and implements policy, and whom it tries civilly or criminally in court.
Indiana courts may shield records if doing so is in the public interest, if access would create significant risk or harm to a party, or if having them publicized would influence judgment.
Johnson tried to use his position as state senator to protect himself from further public scrutiny. And Williams reminded him elected officials don’t have the ability to keep public documents from the people they serve.
How often must it be said that, in this nation, no person is above the law?