It’s been said that “the personal is the political” – the connection between lived experience and how one views and participates in the social structure. Voting rights fit that adage, most recently with the fight visually impaired Hoosiers have had with the state regarding an absentee ballot.
Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled that while a traveling elections board is permissible in assisting “print disabled” voters, the state cannot require people to use them. People who are blind, have low vision or cannot fill out a ballot because of a physical impairment can ask someone – a relative, for example – to help them fill out their ballot at home and mail it back for November’s election.
It’s a victory for thousands of Hoosiers, as the judge’s ruling is both democratic and dignified. Earlier this year, Magnus-Stinson issued a temporary injunction ordering that Indiana cannot require absentee voters with disabilities to use the traveling board.
What would be undignified now is if the state tries to suggest, under dubious pretext, that demolishing the barrier will lead to voter fraud.
Magnus-Stinson affirmed the claim filed in late 2020 by three Indiana women, the Indiana Protection and Advocacy Services Commission, and the American Council of the Blind of Indiana. The suit declared Indiana law discriminates against voters who are blind or have low vision by not offering necessary accommodations.
In a March 20 op-ed for The Journal Gazette, one of the plaintiffs, Rita Kersh, of Bedford, who is blind and suffers from hearing loss, detailed how separate and unequal she felt trying to vote in person.
“I have tried to use the ‘accessible’ voting machine at my polling location, and the audio quality is horrible,” wrote Kersh, president of the American Council of the Blind of Indiana. “With my hearing loss, I cannot understand the candidate names and do not feel comfortable or confident using that machine.”
With a new legislative session just a few months away, we suggest lawmakers listen to people like Kersh, who said there are about 160,000 Hoosiers who live with visual impairments, rather than finding ways around this issue.
A better option, she wrote in March, would be a way for the state to provide a ballot she could download and fill out on her computer.
“Almost half the states offer software that enables blind voters to fill out their ballots this way,” Hersh wrote, adding that “it’s the only way for blind voters to mark their absentee ballots privately and independently.”
Legislators should consider meeting Kersh and her co-plaintiffs, Kristin Fleschner of Vigo County and Wanda Tackett of Vanderburgh County, in their cause of building a safe, reliable system that encourages civic participation.