In 2004, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled state laws concerning adult competency to stand trial didn’t apply to children 17 years old and younger. However, state law didn’t address how to determine such capacity in a juvenile offender. That may soon change with procedures that should create fairer legal proceedings for juveniles.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 368 in 2021. Under the year-old law, certain juvenile offenses will be automatically expunged and, under most circumstances, a juvenile will be prohibited from being housed with adult offenders.
SEA 368 also lays out a process for courts to appoint juvenile competency evaluators; establishes deadlines for those evaluations; and provides that courts hold hearings to decide whether a child is competent to stand trial, could attain competency within a certain time frame, or wouldn’t attain competency within that interval.
State and local officials are completing efforts to comply with SEA 368 before a Dec. 31 deadline. The process has been a challenge, stakeholders told the Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana at a meeting Dec. 7.
“The statute is cumbersome. And to try to dissect it and break it apart and to apply it is exceedingly difficult,” said Ripley Circuit Judge Ryan King, leader of the work group established to flesh out the details so courts can implement the law consistently, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported this week.
Indiana courts used to apply to juvenile court what they did in adult court, said Dan Pappas, magistrate of Allen Superior Court and a member of the Competency, Evaluation and Attainment Work Group that King leads. In juvenile cases next year, courts will appoint a psychiatrist or psychologist with experience with juveniles to have an evaluation conducted, then have a hearing to determine whether the child is competent to stand trial.
“Once we appoint a person to conduct the evaluation, then that starts a timeline,” Pappas told The Journal Gazette. “It’s pretty strict.”
Under SEA 368, probation departments must provide a psychiatrist or psychologist conducting a juvenile evaluation access to all relevant files – such as preliminary investigation records or a copy of the delinquency allegations – within seven days. But there is no statutory time limit for getting the evaluation completed.
“And (these records) are confidential. They’re medical records, basically,” Pappas said. “So there are bumps there we’ve got to iron out. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to give the best guidance we can as a group to the judges who will be handling these cases.”
To that end, Pappas has drafted a bench book of the orders for juvenile competency cases. A list of psychiatrists and psychologists with juvenile experience, he said, will have to be created for court officers assigned to such cases.
“We’ve met quite a few times now, and at each meeting we’ve made progress towards getting in a position where, come the new year for this statute, hopefully we’ll have something in the guidebooks that are provided to judges, and so that people can go to them electronically and say, ‘OK, here’s what we’ve got to do.’ ”
After the Indiana Senate concurred unanimously on amendments to Senate Bill 368, Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, said SB 368 will favorably impact young people who become involved with the criminal justice system.
“Young people make mistakes, but everyone has the right to move on with their life, and I hope those young people who get a second chance because of this legislation take advantage of that opportunity,” said Breaux, the bill’s co-author, in 2021. “They have bright futures, and this bill will help them get there.”