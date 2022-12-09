Indianapolis emergency rooms reported the highest rate of influenza-like illnesses in a decade the week of Nov. 20-26, prompting all Marion County hospitals to put visitor restrictions in place on Monday.
Nearly 7% of emergency department visits were for flu-like sickness, which is defined as a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, along with a cough or sore throat, the Marion County Public Health Department reported this week. The state has seen 11 flu deaths so far this season, as well as three outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Respiratory infections in northeast Indiana aren’t as prevalent as in the center of the state, but they are on the rise. Allen County health officials are encouraging area residents to use the mitigation efforts learned and practiced during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic – staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask when in public or large crowds and getting the COVID booster and the seasonal flu vaccine.
Nationwide, about 78,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu since the start of October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 19,500 were hospitalized the week ending Nov. 27, reported the Department of Health and Human Services – nearly double the number of flu hospitalizations the week prior.
“Our hospitals, like much of Indiana, have seen some increases in COVID and flu cases the past few weeks, which is expected this time of year when respiratory viruses commonly circulate through the community,” Megan Hubartt, director of communications at Lutheran Health Network, told The Journal Gazette.
At Parkview Health, flu is the bigger concern.
“We are currently seeing influenza cases rise earlier than we would see in a typical flu season, especially among school-age children,” Tami Brigle, Parkview public relations manager, told The Journal Gazette. “We are seeing a small number of patients present with both COVID and influenza, which often results in hospitalization.”
In addition to the flu, Parkview reports a high rate of group A streptococcus spreading through the community. For most patients, this results in strep throat or sinusitis, Brigle said, but group A strep can lead to more serious complications if untreated.
Within the next two months, the Allen County Health Department anticipates influenza to be more of a problem.
“We do expect flu to be more significant and widespread in the next eight weeks than COVID and encourage everyone to get a flu shot if you’ve not yet taken the time to do so,” Dr. Thomas Gutwein, the county’s health commissioner, told The Journal Gazette.
Neither Lutheran nor Parkview has implemented new visitor restrictions because of the flu, but will monitor respiratory illnesses and make changes to such policies as needed.
The CDC estimates the flu has caused 8.7 million illnesses since Oct. 1 – close to the 9 million cases estimated for the entire 2021-22 flu season – and flu deaths already are approaching last season’s total. The agency says at least 4,500 flu deaths have occurred since Oct. 1, compared to 5,000 in all of last season.
Average daily COVID hospitalizations in the U.S. have risen almost 18% from the week ending Nov. 22 to the week ending Nov. 29. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday the increase “is especially worrisome as we move into the winter months, when more people are assembling indoors with less ventilation, and as we approach the holiday season when many are gathering with loved ones and across multiple generations.”
She recommends people wear masks if they are using public transportation; if they are immunocompromised or at heightened risk for severe disease; or if they live in counties with high COVID levels.
Northeast Indiana knows how to slow the spread of airborne viruses such as coronavirus and flu. Social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask in public and getting vaccinated can protect you and your family from infection and reduce the strain on area hospitals and their staffs.