Martin Luther King Jr.’s June 5, 1963, speech at Fort Wayne’s Scottish Rite Auditorium left a deep impression on those who were there, but didn’t make it into the history books. Those involved in marking the 60th anniversary have worked hard to reconstitute just a portion of his remarks that evening.
We celebrate King’s moment in Fort Wayne because it was part of something much bigger. That one-day visit occurred at a time that today can be viewed as the turning point of the civil rights movement.
In a new biography, author Jonathan Eig writes, “By the summer of 1963, King may have been at the peak of his powers as a prophet and a political operative.”
Earlier that spring, during his anti-segregation campaign in Birmingham, Alabama, King had finally found the keys to capturing America’s full attention.
In April, under arrest for demonstrating, he wrote the “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in longhand on scraps of paper and smuggled it out of his cell. Today the letter stands as an eloquent masterpiece of logical argument.
In May, King and his organizers, faced with a decline in the number of adults willing to upend their lives by going to jail, asked teenagers and children to march. The resulting images of brave, innocent young people being doused by fire hoses and menaced by vicious dogs exposed the full brutality of Jim Crow to a national audience.
But the success of the Birmingham crusade was just the beginning of a tumultuous time of great triumphs and wrenching tragedy.
Eig recounts that the day before he came to Fort Wayne, on a phone call captured on an FBI wiretap, King told an adviser, “We are on the threshold of a significant breakthrough.”
King’s appearance here came just six days before a remarkable night that began with President John F. Kennedy delivering his first major address on civil rights and ended with the slaying of rights organizer Medgar Evers in the driveway of his Mississippi home.
A week later, King led 125,000 peaceable demonstrators through the streets of Detroit in what was then the largest civil rights march in history. But that was just a prelude to the March on Washington on Aug. 28 and King’s transcendent “I Have a Dream” speech.
Three weeks later, the hope generated by those peaceable appeals to brotherhood was shattered by the Sunday morning bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four young girls. And in November, Kennedy, who had pledged to lead the effort to pass a comprehensive civil rights bill, was murdered in Dallas.
King had the courage to remain hopeful through all the sweet victories and bitter losses of 1963. And in the following two years, under Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, America would pass many of the basic precepts of the civil rights movement into law. The arc of the moral universe, as King liked to say, was slowly bending toward justice.
King never returned to Fort Wayne. He, too, was to die at the hands of an assassin five years later.
The story of King’s speech here is the subject of an excellent book by local author Christopher Elliott, “Before the Dream.” The Rev. Bill McGill, who has brought a succession of civil rights leaders to Fort Wayne to speak, brought King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, for the anniversary in 2019 and has arranged for him to return for Monday’s events.
Monuments and remembrances of King can steady our resolve to meet challenges he did not dream of. If King did not know today’s questions, he already knew some of the answers when he stood at the Scottish Rite podium that warm June night so long ago. Today, he would tell us to persevere in the face of injustice, to be brave enough to have faith in the future, and to meet violence with love.
Elliott highlighted a quote from that night’s speech that isn’t usually included among King’s most memorable quotes, but should be.
“We have discovered,” King told his listeners that night, “that love works miracles.”