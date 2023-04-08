When the gas tax increase of 2017 became law, Indiana’s tax per gallon wasn’t keeping up with the state’s infrastructure needs. Passenger cars and light trucks were more fuel efficient than in previous decades, and Hoosiers were driving more hybrid and electric vehicles.
To address the dilemma, lawmakers established a $150 registration fee on electric vehicles and a $50 fee on hybrids. The 2017 legislation required the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and Department of Revenue to determine road funding needs after five years to ensure the taxes and fees met Indiana’s road and bridge maintenance demands.
This session, state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, has proposed a bill that would raise registration fees on hybrid and electric vehicles, and establish a new tax on commercial semitrailers fueled by anything other than gasoline or diesel.
After spending three weeks in the Senate Appropriations Committee, Pressel’s House Bill 1050 cleared the panel on a 9-0 vote Thursday. If it wins support from the full Senate, it would help address the Indiana transition from internal combustion engines to hybrid and electric power plants that will cost the state $2 billion in lost revenue over the next 15 years, according to Indiana Department of Transportation estimates.
Pressel’s proposal increases the fee to register an electric vehicle from $150 to $215, while hybrid fees would go from $50 to $72. The BMV would annually review these fees to ensure the balance is kept.
HB 1050 also would allow the state to collect revenue from nationwide carrier fleets, calculated by the estimated amount of unpaid federal gas taxes with the number of miles traveled in the state.
“What we’re doing in HB 1050 will probably set the national standard for Indiana as a hub for collecting all of those future state dollars around the nation,” Pressel said.
The Citizens Action Coalition, Indiana’s oldest consumer and environmental advocacy organization, didn’t testify for or against Pressel’s bill after advocating for the 2017 gas tax increase.
“I think, generally speaking, we’re OK with the proposal – in the sense that we decided not to weigh in,” Executive Director Kerwin Olson told The Journal Gazette. “We just want to make sure that everybody is sort of treated equitably, and I think a modest fee on electric vehicles at this point in time is a reasonable approach.”
Olson’s opinion appears to be shared by a majority of lawmakers. HB 1050 won approval in the House Committee on Roads and Transportation Feb. 7, in the House Committee on Ways and Means Feb. 14 and in the full House Feb. 20 on a 92-5 vote.
Even commercial trucking companies are supporting the legislation, Pressel said.
“The motor carriers have been absolutely great to work with. They all want to pay for the road use because they want good roads,” he said. “What they don’t want to see is trucks tolled to pay for that.”
Deteriorating infrastructure impedes the state’s ability to compete in the global marketplace. Success in the 21st-century economy requires serious, sustained leadership on infrastructure investment at all levels of government.
HB 1050 provides a modest correction to road and bridge funding in the state. Of more importance is its mandate for an annual reevaluation of the fee schedule on electric and hybrid vehicles, which keeps open the conversation on Indiana’s road funding system.
As adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles climbs, state lawmakers will have to consider decoupling road-funding revenue from gasoline. Delaying future investments will only escalate the cost and risks to Indiana’s infrastructure, and that’s an option Hoosiers can’t afford.