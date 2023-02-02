On Jan. 13, the last properties owned by JPC Affordable Housing were sold in Marion County, bringing to an end an ugly, almost two-year legal fight between the landlord and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office that affected about 3,000 tenants.
Water and gas utility Citizens Energy Group had planned to disconnect service at the JPC apartment complexes in September over delinquent bills. Citizens Energy said JPC was not paying utility bills despite collecting rent from tenants that included money intended to cover those costs.
JPC was operating as a nonprofit, which complicated the legal response. To better hold such organizations accountable for mismanagement, the Indiana House Monday passed House Bill 1075 on a 77-18 vote. Though many lawmakers support giving the Attorney General’s Office more tools to prosecute negligent nonprofits, at least one questions how Attorney General Todd Rokita might use them.
The bill, authored by Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, was proposed by the Attorney General’s Office. It expands the reasons that a nonprofit could be dissolved by a court to include gross mismanagement of property and assets, failing to use donations for their stated purpose, and failing to respond in good faith to an inquiry from the attorney general.
Corporations would have 45 days to remedy violations before the attorney general could take action against them.
The Attorney General’s Office believes it needs more teeth in the law to allow it to prosecute negligent nonprofits, Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, told The Journal Gazette.
“In those types of circumstances, I’m extremely supportive of granting the state’s top lawyer more tools to be able to prosecute and to go after irresponsible criminals,” he said Tuesday. “But for the last three years, there were instances in which the office was politicized on multiple policy issues.”
No stranger to controversy is Indiana’s attorney general, Rokita.
Last year he offered his “Parent Bill of Rights” in an attempt to allow parents to have more control over school curriculum. It was a partisan response to fears of critical race theory instruction in Indiana, which Gov. Eric Holcomb told WFYI Indianapolis in December is not part of Indiana’s academic standards.
Rokita also was one of four state attorneys general not to sign a letter condemning the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. And in November, he asked the state medical licensing board to discipline Indianapolis doctor Caitlin Bernard, who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio after that state’s more-restrictive abortion law took effect. A court later ruled Rokita violated state law during a Fox News appearance in which he called the health care provider an “abortion activist acting as a doctor.”
One key Republican has joined Qaddoura in questioning whether the Attorney General’s Office should have more legal leeway with nonprofits.
A similar bill, Senate Bill 278, had a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Jan. 25. Committee chair Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, did not give it a vote.
“I have a not-for-profit,” she said during the hearing. “I’ve not done anything illegal, but I’ve made mistakes.
“The court system failed people in that housing complex, so now we’re going to go around and, ironically, impose more stringent rules than the federal government, which some in this body don’t like to do, administratively, in order to get the worst actor that we can think of. But by doing this we could be sweeping lots of poorly managed but not illegal or nefarious groups that are just trying to do a good thing but don’t have the wherewithal to run it appropriately,” she said.
HB 1075 would authorize the Attorney General’s Office to investigate nonprofit corporations about which Hoosiers have made complaints and inform those nonprofits they must fix problems before the office seeks further consequences – dissolution of the nonprofit or appointment of a receiver.
We see the need for a bill to deal with the JPCs of the world. A judge approved a settlement and banned the nonprofit from operating in Indiana for seven years.
But it’s not unreasonable to question whether an attorney general acting more on ideology than justice, now or in the future, might use the proposal to investigate a nonprofit just because he or she has political differences. And the answer to that question is the answer to whether or not HB 1075 and SB 278 should be approved or defeated.