Readying young children for kindergarten is more than ensuring they know their 123s and ABCs. Preschool prepares little ones to become learners, and 319 Allen County children so far are enrolled in Indiana’s On My Way Pre-K, a state program providing access to high-quality preschools to students from low-income households.
Indiana is still accepting applications for On My Way Pre-K for the 2023-24 school year. Last year’s program enrollment of 6,230 statewide was the largest since its establishment as a pilot in 2015.
On July 1, the state reported about 4,500 preschool-age children were enrolled in On My Way Pre-K for the coming academic year. A report published Tuesday shows the program has since ballooned to 6,281.
“We couldn’t be happier,” Dianna Wallace, executive director of the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children, told The Journal Gazette. “I will tell you, this is the highest number of children that we’ve ever had, and we’re looking for it to go higher. And it should, because of the opportunities that we have for more children with the increase in the eligibility.”
The Indiana General Assembly had no sweeping plan to address the state’s child care and early learning shortages in the last legislative session. But one small change should result in a big impact for low-income families.
Eligibility in On My Way Pre-K is determined as a percentage of the federal poverty level. Last year, the cutoff for full program benefits was 127% of the federal limit, or about $35,000 for a family of four. That rate rose to 150% of the federal poverty level, or around $45,000.
In 2022, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration released the results of two first-of-their-kind studies of On My Way Pre-K. They laid out the successes of early childhood education – and a needed statewide emphasis on kindergarten readiness.
The first, a study by the Center for Early Learning at Purdue University, followed 376 children enrolled in On My Way Pre-K programs over several years. It found they outperformed comparative children on the statewide ILEARN English/Language Arts tests in grades 3 and 4.
The second study, a Kindergarten Readiness Indicators assessment by the University of Chicago, measured oral language, literacy and math skills of 1,608 children of the 2,476 enrolled in On My Way Pre-K classrooms in the spring of 2021. It compared their kindergarten readiness with the national norms of higherincome children.
On average, On My Way Pre-K students scored at or above those national targets on 29% of the language and literacy skills and 40% of the math skills – still below the national average in most cases, but better than students with no access to quality preschool.
“The studies show that Indiana’s investment in high-quality early education for the children of lower-income families is helping our youngest learners achieve at their greatest potential for years to come,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said last year after the studies’ release.
But the need for access to state-supported early learning outpaces opportunity in northeast Indiana and in smaller, more rural areas. Six Hoosier counties had zero On My Way Pre-K participants during the past school year, and DeKalb County has no program enrollees heading into this academic season.
The next steps in the pre-kindergarten program’s evolution must be state incentives for public and private investments to expand quality preschool centers in less-populated counties, as well as financial aid for early childhood educators through scholarships and small-business grants to increase the number of instructors, who in Indiana were paid an average of $12.84 per hour, according to a 2020 report by the University of California-Berkeley’s Center for the Study of Child Care Employment.
Giving more Hoosier children access to On My Way Pre-K by increasing the income criteria by 23 percentage points in the most recent legislative session, however, qualifies as a good start on a long-term investment to benefit these young learners, as well as the state as a whole.