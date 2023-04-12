State lawmakers have taken action on two education bills within the past week. One could broaden the pool of available teachers. The other is intended to restrict school districts from hiring instructors and other staff convicted of certain felonies.
House Bill 1528, authored by state Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne, expands eligibility to the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Program to include those participating in transition-to-teaching programs and alternative teacher certification programs. It also moves the annual scholarship amount allowed to $10,000 per individual, with a maximum single- year state expenditure of $1 million.
Heine’s bill heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk after winning unanimous support from the full Senate on Tuesday.
Currently, high school and college students interested in a career in education may earn a renewable scholarship of up to $7,500 each academic year. In exchange, students agree to teach for five years at an eligible Indiana school or repay the scholarship.
In fiscal year 2022, there were around 650 scholarship recipients with a mean award of about $7,300 each, for a total annual expenditure of $4.8 million, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said the scholarship program is a justified measure for the legislature to pass to attract more people to the teaching profession.
He’s especially excited that education paraprofessionals would be eligible for the scholarship program.
“You have folks who are already a part of the school system. They understand how schools operate. They have the opportunity to already work with students. They have seen certified teachers in action. They’ve had some guidance from the teacher that they’ve partnered with,” he said. “That’s just real-world experience that they have and what makes them terrific candidates for this program.”
In October, with the 2022-23 school year well underway, the Indiana Department of Education listed more than 1,500 teacher job vacancies and 700 open support positions statewide. That same month, the Economic Policy Institute cited 300,000 public education vacancies nationwide.
It can be difficult to find people willing to work in education when many other jobs requiring four-year college degrees pay better. But few jobs are more important than teaching and caring for children.
Another piece of education legislation, Senate Bill 342, toughens the requirements for schools when hiring teachers. Authored by state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, it forces school districts to disclose reasons for employee terminations with the Indiana Department of Education, and lists the sort of criminal offenses that preclude people from school employment.
“My goal here was, overall, to shed light on the situation and ensure that school corporations know what the hell is going on,” Freeman told The Journal Gazette. “What is in this person’s background, and is this person an appropriate person to be in front of children?”
Under SB 342, people convicted of murder, causing a suicide, assisting a suicide, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, kidnapping, a sex offense, carjacking, arson or public indecency would be prohibited from working in schools as a teacher or staff member.
Those convicted of reckless homicide, battery, domestic battery or criminal confinement would have to be approved by the school board.
Monday, the Senate voted for concurrence with a similar piece of legislation to SB 342, House Bill 1447. Gambill said Tuesday the teachers association has been working with Freeman on the proposal and will continue to do so.
“We want to make sure that all of the employees that are hired into our schools are doing all they can to protect the students and other employees in our buildings,” Gambill said. “I think that is at the heart of what the senator is trying to get to.”
HB 1528 and SB 342, together, will help school districts ensure they have more of the right kinds of people to fill the state’s vacant teaching and staff openings.