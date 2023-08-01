Fort Wayne resident Jan Eshleman’s experience at a city polling station May 2 was a first for the Allen County Election Board, but one that could become more common in Indiana since lawmakers eliminated state gun carry permits in 2022.
At the July 20 meeting of the board, Eshleman told board members a poll worker was carrying a holstered handgun on his hip at the Peace Lutheran Church polling place on Election Day.
Jack Morris, the Democratic member of the board, told Eshleman he sympathized with her concerns, but the board has no authority over the issue. He said state law leaves the choice to allow guns at polling stations to the owners of those sites.
Morris is correct: Private businesses and property owners may restrict one from carrying a weapon on their property. But in the case of Peace Lutheran, 4900 Fairfield Ave., guns should never have been allowed.
While there’s no law against carrying a gun into a church in Indiana, there are state and federal prohibitions against guns on school property. And Peace Lutheran operates Peace Lutheran Preschool.
In a letter to the editor, the Rev. Kevin Mann of Peace Lutheran confirmed no firearms will be permitted within the building during the Nov. 7 general election.
“Following the recent incident where a poll worker at the polling station in our church was openly carrying a firearm during voting, we were made aware of the situation by Jan and quickly reviewed state law pertaining to firearms and churches,” Mann wrote in the letter. “... Since we run a licensed preschool, the carrying of firearms on our property during voting, whether by a voter or poll worker, is not permissible under state law.”
He said Election Board workers visited the Peace Lutheran polling place May 2, and the poll worker secured the handgun in his vehicle without incident.
According to state law, the Election Board has no authority to tell poll workers they may not carry firearms during their service on Election Day, Allen County Director of Elections Amy Scrogham told The Journal Gazette. But if the owner of a polling place bans firearms from the site, she said the Election Board can enforce the restriction.
Scrogham said the May 2 firearm complaint was the first time the Election Board confronted someone carrying a gun at a polling station. It won’t be the last if the board doesn’t take some precautions before the Nov. 7 election.
Since Indiana now allows handguns to be carried in public, all polling places should have signs in front stating whether handguns are permitted within the building. Otherwise, Election Board members could be asked again in November to remove guns from polling sites where they’re banned by law or the site’s owner.