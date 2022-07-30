A proposed change that would remove the mahogany librarian’s desk from the center of the Main Reading Room at the Library of Congress has earned the structure a spot on the D.C. Preservation League’s Most Endangered Places list of 2022.
The librarian’s desk, which stands about 16 feet tall, is planned to be pulled out and substituted with a circular window in the floor that will afford a view of the Main Reading Room’s dome from below.
It’s part of a $60 million renovation of the Thomas Jefferson Building that is intended to increase attendance and improve visitors’ experience, the Washington Post reported July 18.
“More people need to visit the library, need to experience it, to understand why it’s important, who we serve,” said Mark Sweeney, principal deputy librarian of Congress. “We have to democratize access to this. And it can be done well, tastefully, but not without some level of change.”
The Preservation League’s criticism is only the latest since the renovation was announced more than three years ago. In April, a retired librarian expressed outrage with the plan in a complaint to the Library of Congress inspector general.
“This is nothing short of vandalism. This is one of the most recognizable interiors in the nation, and that room is its heart,” said Pat Tiller, a member of the Committee of 100 on the Federal City, a nonprofit organization that promotes responsible land use and planning in the District of Columbia. “If it were a critical need, that would be one thing. But for a viewing platform? It’s a small, silly gesture.”
Connie Haas Zuber, executive director of ARCH Inc., which advocates for the protection and preservation of historically significant buildings in Allen County and northeast Indiana, said such renovations still must consider the structure’s function.
“Historical preservation, while favoring leaving historical things the way they were originally, also recognizes that old buildings need to keep being used and does what it can to make allowances for that,” she told The Journal Gazette Thursday.
Design of the Thomas Jefferson Building is not finished, but Sweeney hopes to have final plans by year’s end. That leaves critics little time to save the Main Reading Room’s librarian desk from a future in storage.
“This is one of the most important buildings in the United States, and nobody has any idea this is happening,” Rebecca Miller, D.C. Preservation League executive director, told the Post.