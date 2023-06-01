The study of history helps us understand how past events made things the way they are today. With the lessons from long ago, we learn about ourselves and how we came to be.
To that end, Indiana will begin work on a dozen archaeological and historic preservation projects this summer. The activities are funded by a grant from the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund Program and will be administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The projects encompass three archaeological surveys, including northeast Indiana’s Trine State Recreation Area in Steuben County and the Limberlost Swamp Conservation Area that straddles Adams and Jay counties.
Purdue University staff and students will survey the Trine State Recreation Area. Though the property is 185 acres, its focus is on about 40 acres that are well-drained and previously undisturbed.
The Limberlost Swamp Conservation Area survey will be conducted by the staff and students with Ball State University’s Applied Anthropology Laboratories. Its goal is to better understand the use of Ice Age marshland by Indigenous populations.
“The main thing we’re trying to look at is Native American use of the wetlands,” Kevin Dolan, director and senior archaeologist for the Applied Anthropology Laboratories, told The Journal Gazette. “So we’re going to be sampling some areas that are now drained, but down in what used to be permanent wetland, and the terraces and higher elevations around and within that, to see if there’s any pattern of use by the Indigenous inhabitants.”
A survey undertaken two years ago in the Limberlost area’s Loblolly Marsh Nature Preserve uncovered information about the wetland’s use as an area for hunting and gathering. Ball State team members found a Hopewell bladelet – a short, narrow sliver of flint with sharp edges – that was dated to the Middle Woodland Period, between A.D. 1 and 400, when most of the mounds and earthworks in the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes were being constructed and used as ceremonial centers.
Besides the archaeological studies, the remaining projects involve rehabilitation and preservation of structures, with grants given to Hoosier governments, churches and businesses.
In northeast Indiana, Angola’s Powers Church and Cemetery Association will use grant funding to stabilize the church’s foundation and rehabilitate the structure. And funding to the Region 3-A Regional Planning Commission will help preserve the Columbia City home of Thomas Marshall, governor of Indiana from 1909 to 1913 and vice president under President Woodrow Wilson.
The Marshall house is home to the Whitley County Historical Museum. Director Aaron Mathieu learned the museum had won the Historic Preservation Grant during a phone call with The Journal Gazette. The grant money will pay for roof, gutter and window repairs to deter water infiltration that threatens the home’s preservation.
“It’s been needing to get done, and will help preserve and protect the home for future generations to come,” Mathieu said.
Other rehabilitation projects winning grants include Muncie’s 1904 Carnegie Library; Crawfordsville’s 1901 neoclassical Masonic Temple; Jeffersonville’s 1884 First Christian Church; the old Peru High School building, home to the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana; Lafayette’s Trinity United Methodist Church; Terre Haute’s Immanuel Lutheran Church; and the limestone tower of the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse.
Work on all projects is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.
Indiana’s historic buildings, neighborhoods and preservation sites embody the lives of those who built, worked and lived in them. They tell stories about what a place was and connect us to our past.
The projects administered by DNR have something important to tell us. Once complete, those stories will be richer and more detailed because of money provided through the federal Historic Preservation Fund Program.