State and federal lawmakers are attempting to better regulate foreign ownership of U.S. real estate due to fears China and other foreign entities are spawning a national security risk with their purchases of valuable farmland.
The concern appears exaggerated, and might be contributing to an anti-Chinese sentiment that has risen nationally since the COVID-19 pandemic. A review of documents filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture by NBC News last month reveals few purchases by Chinese buyers within the past year and a half.
Fewer than 1,400 acres of America’s 1.3 billion farmland acreage were bought by Chinese interests in the past 18 months, NBC reported in August. In fact, the total amount of U.S. farmland currently owned by Chinese entities is less than 0.03%, while Canada tops the list at 12.8 million acres.
Indiana was the only state to restrict certain foreign investments in its agricultural land in 2022 with the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 388. That bill, authored by Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, passed the Senate by a 49-1 vote and the House, 96-0. It prohibits foreign business entities from acquiring farmland for the purposes of farming or timber production.
Today, 24 states have laws limiting foreign ownership or investments in private farmland. The U.S. Senate in July passed a ban on China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from buying American farmland. It’s still unclear whether the provision will be included in the final defense spending bill that will go to a congressional vote this fall, NBC reported.
Lawmakers say limiting farmland purchases by nations considered hostile by the U.S. government is necessary to protect the food supply, but the legislation appears to be based more on hyperbole than reality.
Historically, just 40 million acres or 3.1% of the nation’s agricultural land has been foreign-owned, NBC reported. Nearly half of foreign investment is forest. USDA records show that one-third of foreign-owned acreage in the U.S. is held by Canadian interests, while Chinese entities hold fewer than 400,000 acres.
The most recent report from Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks hate incidents and crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., shows that from March 2020 to December 2021, almost 11,000 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported to the organization.
Those numbers are likely undercounted. A 2021 survey by AAPI, a research group focused on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, found 1 in 8 Asian Americans polled said they had experienced a hate incident in 2020 and the first three months of 2021.
Its 2022 survey showed that number had risen to 1 in 6 Asian American adults.
The latest data from the federal Farm Service Agency shows foreigners hold about 40.8 million acres of U.S. farmland. China owns less than 400,000 acres.
For the sake and safety of Asian Americans, lawmakers should dial back their angry rhetoric and stick to the facts. Foreign-owned land record-keeping suggests China is not an immediate threat to farmers or consumers of American produce.