Registered lobbyists in Indiana are a vital source of information for the part-time lawmakers of the General Assembly. Legislators rely on lobbyists for advice and data on how laws will benefit or burden different professions as well as affect the well-being of Hoosiers.
Lobbyists also spend money to influence lawmakers and persuade them to vote for or against proposed bills. In total, lobbyists report spending $20.7 million between Nov. 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, the period covering the most recent legislative session.
More than $1 million was spent on entertainment and gifts for lawmakers, according to an analysis by State Affairs Indiana. But the specifics of about 75% of that will remain secret from the public due to gaps in Indiana’s reporting law, in which lobbyists – not the legislators – disclose such expenses.
“Money gets you access to leadership, committee chairs and other key officials, elected or otherwise,” Kerwin Olson, executive director of the Citizens Action Coalition, Indiana’s oldest consumer and environmental advocacy organization, told The Journal Gazette. “Emails, phone calls, texts do not go ignored. You’ll get an audience. And money absolutely gets you influence.”
Out of the top 100 registered lobbyists, those in the health care ($1.9 million), energy ($936,766) and education ($851,325) industries spent the most.
“This year, like most years, the biggest spenders were also the biggest winners once the session adjourned,” Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana, a nonpartisan organization that works to promote open, ethical and accountable government, told The Journal Gazette. “Both school voucher advocates and the utility companies made out like bandits, and the health care special interests spent their way to basically maintaining the status quo and avoiding any significant reforms.”
Fort Wayne Rep. Bob Morris, who chairs the House Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee, was the top recipient of publicly disclosed lobbyist spending. The Republican and his family received at least $6,704 in gifts and entertainment, disclosures show.
That level of spending on entertainment and gifts can obscure judgment, Vaughn said.
“When lobbyists are allowed to provide unlimited amounts of gifts to legislators, it allows them to spend large amounts of time with them, so they build close, personal relationships. Having these close, personal relationships with lobbyists can cloud the objectivity of lawmakers,” she said.
It also creates an uneven playing field for lobbyists with lesser budgets or policies against paying for facetime with lawmakers.
Morris was among several northeast Indiana lawmakers who didn’t respond to a request for an interview, but Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, did.
He is one of just four Democrats and four Republicans who accepted no gifts or meals from lobbyists.
“Whether they are invitations to dinners at fancy restaurants or tickets to an NFL game, I would have not received these gifts if I wasn’t elected,” Qaddoura told The Journal Gazette. “So my personal standard is to maintain the highest level of transparency with my constituents that my voting record was not influenced by gifts that are given to legislators.”
Indiana lawmakers are not required to disclose what they receive from lobbyists. That responsibility falls to the lobbyists – and every cent is reported to the Indiana Lobbying Registration Commission, which employs just three people.
Consequently, a majority of the reports aren’t audited. Most of the lobbying money spent on entertainment and gifts is untraceable to specific lawmakers, and that leaves Hoosiers in the dark.
The right course of action is simply to ban all lobbying gifts to lawmakers. Vaughn hopes the eight lawmakers who didn’t accept gifts in the last session will join together to sponsor reform legislation next year. She suggests increasing the amount of staff within the Lobbying Registration Commission so that it can better report incoming data and perform more regulatory duties.
The very people who benefit from lobbyists’ gifts – and who would be held to account with more transparency – are the people who have to change the system.