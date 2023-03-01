A Fort Wayne nonprofit that promotes health and safety for mothers, infants and families announced a framework Monday to reduce the local number of infant deaths.
According to Healthier Moms & Babies, 6.9 of every 1,000 babies born in Allen County won’t celebrate their first birthday. That’s higher than the state and national averages of 6.6 and 5.4 deaths in 1,000 births, respectively.
Local advocates are alarmed by the numbers, but the General Assembly has come up short on new programs to curb our infant mortality rate, one of the highest in the nation.
With assistance from the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute, Healthier Moms & Babies created a survey to which people responded anonymously. It found four areas affecting the county’s infant mortality rate: parents struggling with mental health; families skipping regular health checkups; misunderstandings of the best practices to support healthy pregnancies; and families grappling with financial stability.
Once again, people of color are bearing the brunt of the pain.
“Even one (death) is too many – and the statistics are worse for Black residents of Allen County, with 15 infant deaths before their first birthdays for every 1,000 births,” Paige Wilkins, executive director of Healthier Moms & Babies, said in a statement.
Monday’s report lists actions to reduce local infant deaths.
Healthier Moms & Babies will encourage expectant mothers to consult their health care providers before stopping medications, as not all prescriptions are unsafe.
It also will bolster awareness of mental health symptoms and encourage parents to seek assistance; double down on baby sleeping safety; increase screenings for domestic violence; and reconvene the local infant mortality community action network to seek out more recommendations to improve infant health.
“Infant mortality is far too common in Allen County, and our community partner Healthier Moms & Babies is right to make clear that struggles with things such as mental health, lack of preventive care and financial instability are significant barriers to mothers caring for their infants,” Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department administrator, told The Journal Gazette Tuesday.
“We applaud the work that led to this report, and we’re hopeful that more can be done to combat infant mortality in Allen County and across Indiana – especially as state lawmakers consider recommendations from the Governor’s Public Health Commission, which includes ‘Maternal, Child and Family Health’ as a core public service,” Waldron added.
Although Indiana has one of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the nation, state lawmakers have stopped short this legislative session in boosting financial assistance for adoption and giving pregnant Hoosiers more protections.
House Bill 1009, which would’ve allowed expecting Hoosiers to claim child support beginning at conception, was stripped. Now the bill would allow courts to make fathers pay for a wider range of pregnancy-related expenses.
In the other chamber, Senate Bill 425 would have forced employers to grant a worker’s request for reasonable pregnancy accommodations. It didn’t get a hearing in committee. More than two dozen states already require such protections, yet the proposal has now failed two straight years despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranking Indiana 43rd in infant mortality.
We owe it to ourselves, our expectant mothers and our children to help the littlest among us receive a healthy start in life. It’s time maternal, child and family health truly becomes a core public service in Indiana.