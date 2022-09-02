If Fort Wayne residents are to be happy with Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s firing of its private contractor, one measure will be telling: Does it decrease ambulance response times?
On Wednesday, the authority dumped PatientCare EMS Solutions due to its history of not meeting performance goals. The public-private partnership began in 2009 with PatientCare managing medics, ambulances and operations, and the authority handled billing and administrative functions.
That ended Wednesday, as the authority took the giant step of internalizing all operations.
TRAA’s board started the new era right, unanimously voting to increase wages for medics by $5 per hour and dispatchers by $2 per hour. All employees will receive a one-time payment of $1,000.
TRAA currently has 65 full-time medics but is considered fully staffed at 80, said executive director Joel Benz. As a nonprofit, the ambulance authority will look for funding opportunities. It will likely ask for assistance from the city.
“We are, for sure, going to operate at a loss for the remainder of the year here, so that cannot continue forever,” Benz said. “But I think we need to have a pretty good idea (of funding needs).”
So why is TRAA spending money on raises? Consider that, like any other industry, there is a supply-demand curve. The supply of paramedics is not meeting demand. TRAA was offering substantially lower wages than other regional departments and agencies, creating a supply problem.
Starting pay is now $24 an hour for paramedics and $19.75 an hour for emergency medical technicians. For paramedics, the wage is $2 higher than the national median hourly wage. For EMTs, the wage increase puts them above the 75th percentile on the scale listed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
To Fort Wayne residents, the only difference is who writes the paychecks. In time, we expect to see increased compliance with the standard TRAA set with its contractor. That standard calls for medics to respond to life-threatening emergencies within 8½ minutes at least 90% of the time.
PatientCare’s compliance rate in top-level emergencies increased slightly in July to 71% from 69% in June, according to an Aug. 11 story by The Journal Gazette’s Devan Filchak. PatientCare’s highest compliance rate this year was 77% in May.
Not only did this cause problems for the city, but the slow response taxed local fire protection districts and territories due to mutual aid calls. In mid- August, the city had averaged six county assists daily over the past 90 days.
TRAA’s transition to run medics and ambulance services won’t automatically bring down response times. The problem didn’t happen overnight. However, the ambulance authority’s decision can be viewed as an early win for its employees, city residents and county fire departments and residents.