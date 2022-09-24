Huntington, Columbia City and Bluffton all have one thing in common – they’re rated in the top 20 American suburbs to live near a large city. Cool, but do these towns know they’re suburbs of Fort Wayne?
The survey, conducted by Smartasset.com, a New York City-based financial tech firm specializing in personal finance, compared data for 494 suburbs located within 15 minutes to an hour by car of cities with populations of 250,000 and more. Researchers measured 13 metrics across three categories: jobs, affordability and livability. Measured metrics ranged from income growth, home value, cost of living, dining and entertainment as a percentage of all establishments, and crime.
Huntington ranked No. 13 on the list, despite having a middling 52.64 out of 100 job score. Where it scored high, unsurprisingly, were affordability and livability with scores of 86.40 and 85.07.
Columbia City came in No. 16, just ahead of Bluffton, which ranked fourth in affordability at 93.60. That more than made up for its meh-inducing job score of 52.21.
Indiana, at least for this survey, did very well. Four suburbs around Indianapolis ranked in the top 10, with Brownsburg taking the top spot with a score of 100 for jobs, 96.35 for livability and 72.23 for affordability.
Of Brownsburg, researchers ranked it tops for its five-year income growth (nearly 36%) and 10-year job growth (nearly 29%).
“It’s worth noting that Brownsburg also offers affordable housing options,” researchers wrote. “We found that median annual housing costs make up just 16.24% of the suburb’s median household income ($89,089).”
Overall, fly-over-country won big over the coasts and the South.
“Across the four major regions in the U.S., the Midwest is home to some of the highest-ranking suburbs in our study,” researchers wrote. “Specifically, we analyzed data for 146 Midwest suburbs and 31 of them rank in the top 50 across all regions – the most of any region.”