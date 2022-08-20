The New York City Parks and Recreation Department earlier this month tweeted advice to park visitors who might see a squirrel sprawled on the ground: “If you see a squirrel lying down … don’t worry; it’s just fine.”
The message added, “On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping.”
The Twitter post went viral, spurring questions about the etymology of “splooting.” According to the Washington Post, the word of unknown origin has been floating around the internet for some time. It’s popular among pet owners who delight at the sight of their dog or cat stretching out their hind legs like large, furry frogs.
It appears to be common among corgis, but any pet or small animal might sploot on hot and humid days, extending their surface area to cool down.
John Harris, an emeritus professor of linguistics at University College London, surmised to the Post that “sploot” could be a blend of “splay” and “cute.” Fiona McPherson, a lexicographer with the Oxford English Dictionary, told the newspaper “sploot” might be a variant of “splat,” or a blend of “splay” and “scoot.”
Regardless, the word has not made it onto the pages of either McPherson’s dictionary or Merriam-Webster, though the Oxford English Dictionary is “tracking” it.
So if you notice your beagle or tabby or a cute squirrel lying on its belly with four legs splayed out, by all means share a picture with your family and friends on social media. Just don’t call it splooting without an accompanying definition.