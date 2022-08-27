In 1885, 33-year-old David Starr Jordan became the first non-clergyman to be president of Indiana University. Six years later, he left for Palo Alto, California, as the first president of Stanford University.
For decades, Jordan was memorialized at IU. Jordan Hall, the East Third Street biology building, was named in his honor. So was the campus’ Jordan River and one of its parking garages.
Those IU landmarks were renamed in 2020. Jordan, whose work as an ichthyologist led to the naming of more than 2,500 species of fish, also was an early proponent of eugenics: an ideology based on racism and advocating for an improved society through selective breeding of people.
On Monday, the Bloomington Herald-Times discovered two plaques commemorating Jordan as an influential past president and scientist within the first 20 feet of the entrance to the Biology Building, the former Jordan Hall. The plaques have since been removed.
Freshman Chloe Modak, who has a class in the Biology Building, told the Herald-Times she hopes IU acknowledges the facility’s past affiliation with Jordan to educate new students who weren’t on campus when his eugenics beliefs were discussed.
“I think that it would be helpful to have some kind of mechanism whereby people, who are new to campus and may not be aware of the history, have the opportunity to at least learn about that so that they better understand our past but also they understand there’s movement in a direction that is more inclusive,” said Leonie Moyle, a member of IU’s biology department who signed the letter calling for the renaming of Jordan Hall.
We agree and encourage IU leaders to commission a new plaque to David Starr Jordan in the Biology Building – one that acknowledges his contributions to aquatic biology and condemns his racist theories.