The Division of Mental Health and Addiction, part of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, announced a pilot program Thursday that ought to be of interest to Allen County government officials and local mental health advocates.
The Integrated Reentry and Correction Support program aims to assist jailed Hoosiers awaiting trial who suffer from mental health and substance abuse disorders. The experimental venture will operate in the jails of Blackford, Daviess, Dearborn, Delaware and Scott counties.
Its goal is to redirect people from the criminal justice system into treatment, using peers and support services.
“The first three steps an individual takes upon exiting the justice system are often the most important steps they will take in their recovery journey,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the state of Indiana. “By providing access to peers and wraparound services while individuals are incarcerated, we intend to reduce recidivism and future involvement in the justice system.”
Indiana Recovery Network’s regional recovery hubs will employ the teams overseeing the program. They’ll include a certified program supervisor, certified peer support, a resource peer navigator, a reentry peer and a peer engagement coordinator. Jail staff at the five pilot counties will be trained to help the team and its clients.
“The engagement pathways allow forensic peer teams to meet individuals as soon as they enter through the door of the jail and provide one-on-one support at a critical moment when meeting someone, where they’re at, can make all the difference,” said Jayme Whitaker, vice president of forensic services at Mental Health America of Indiana. “With the vision and funding provided by state leadership and the strong local collaborations in all five pilot counties, the (Integrated Reentry and Correction Support) forensic peer teams are meeting people at some of their hardest moments and ensuring they have someone to walk alongside them, every step of the way.”
The pilot is funded through June 2023 by Recovery Works, Indiana’s voucher-based system that promotes partnerships between the justice system and mental health and addiction treatment providers. It will give each of the five jails $500,000 to build their teams and processes. Participating counties must collaborate with their communities so there is continuity of care and assistance for those released from jail.
Once the yearlong pilot program is completed, data will be gathered and analyzed. If successful, the program could expand to more county jails over the next three years.
A week ago today, more than 60 Fort Wayne leaders gathered at Citizens Square to protest construction of a new, $350 million Allen County Jail. The leaders, who call their group Help Not Handcuffs, are a coalition of residents, nonprofits, ministries and neighborhood entities. They believe the county, state and federal governments are too reliant on incarceration and too reticent to treat mental health and addiction disorders that sometimes underlie illegal activity.
“The state is on the right track in terms of creating pilot programs for counties that actually deal with decoupling mental illness from incarceration. But it should not have to start by somebody getting arrested and put into jail,” Audrey Davis, a member of Help Not Handcuffs, told The Journal Gazette.
“The reason why there’s so many people with mental illness in the jail is because there’s not enough programs and services available to them in the community that are accessible and affordable,” Davis added.
Between 2000 and 2019, Indiana’s county jail population grew by 60%, according to federal data. That’s more than five times the state’s overall population growth, the Indianapolis Star reported in December.
People with mental health and substance use disorders are disproportionately represented in county jails and state prisons. Research has shown the prevalence of such disorders produces consistently poor outcomes for those jailed and the correctional agencies that serve them.
Indiana’s $2.5 million Integrated Reentry and Correction Support program could reveal strategies for counties to reduce recidivism and offer alternatives to incarceration for people with mental health disorders. It’s a worthy goal that could cut jail costs and improve the lives of the inmates and their families.